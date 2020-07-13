All apartments in Alvin
Alvin, TX
413 1/2 Azalea
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

413 1/2 Azalea

413 Avenue E 1/2 · No Longer Available
Location

413 Avenue E 1/2, Alvin, TX 77511

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This unit is behind 413 Azalea.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 1/2 Azalea have any available units?
413 1/2 Azalea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alvin, TX.
What amenities does 413 1/2 Azalea have?
Some of 413 1/2 Azalea's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 1/2 Azalea currently offering any rent specials?
413 1/2 Azalea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 1/2 Azalea pet-friendly?
No, 413 1/2 Azalea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alvin.
Does 413 1/2 Azalea offer parking?
No, 413 1/2 Azalea does not offer parking.
Does 413 1/2 Azalea have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 1/2 Azalea offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 1/2 Azalea have a pool?
No, 413 1/2 Azalea does not have a pool.
Does 413 1/2 Azalea have accessible units?
No, 413 1/2 Azalea does not have accessible units.
Does 413 1/2 Azalea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 1/2 Azalea has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 1/2 Azalea have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 1/2 Azalea does not have units with air conditioning.
