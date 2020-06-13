/
accessible apartments
30 Accessible Apartments for rent in Alvin, TX
Morgan Oaks
877 East House Street, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1172 sqft
At Morgan Oaks Apartments we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle you love. With our one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments homes, you are sure to find something to fit your needs.
703 Autumn Flats Way
703 Autumn Flats Way, Rosharon, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2684 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home! Lush Landscaping, Garage Door Opener & Covered Extended Rear Patio on Cu-de-sac Lot! Standard Energy Features include:HERS Energy Rated, Tank-less Water Heater, Vinyl Double Pane Tilt Sash Low E Windows & is Certified Energy
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,485
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1300 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
Shadow Creek Ranch
Avenues at Shadow Creek Ranch
12501 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1447 sqft
Residents experience the luxury lifestyle at these apartment homes in Pearland. The upscale community boasts built-in computer niches and wood-like flooring, plus chef's kitchens. Close to Pearland Town Center and 288/South Freeway.
Clear Lake
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
991 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.
Shadow Creek Ranch
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1259 sqft
Minutes to Pearland Town Center. Also close to Downtown Houston. One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring bedrooms with premium carpets, bathrooms with Roman tubs, gourmet kitchens with spacious pantries and private outdoor areas with storage.
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Webster
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
Southbelt - Ellington
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
980 sqft
Great location near Pearland and Friendswood and close to shopping and dining. Apartments have full-size washer/dryers, ceiling fans in bedrooms and private patio/balconies. Large swimming pool, controlled access gates and outdoor grills.
Clear Lake
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
$1,009
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
Clear Lake
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Clear Lake Apartment Homes! Our newly upgraded apartments offer an elegant, modern feel within a quaint and timeless community. Clear Lake is ranked one of Houston's best places to live.
Webster
Palomar
100 W Texas Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1253 sqft
Energetic staff makes sure residents are happy with their community. Fully renovated clubhouse that hosts coming community events. Community has a pet-friendly atmosphere with a pet park on-site.
Clear Creek Crossing
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Clear Lake
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1050 sqft
Prime location in Webster with easy access to Highway 3 and Houston via Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with A/C, hardwood floors, and modern renovations. Community is pet-friendly with sparkling pool for all tenants.
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
Studio
$1,255
1180 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1205 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
Bay Colony
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1174 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
Nassau Bay
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
Southbelt - Ellington
Eagles Landing
11700 Fuqua St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
890 sqft
Residents enjoy private patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and oversized living area. Convenient location close to Hobby Airport, Wortham Theater Center and Bayou Music Center. Community has pools, cafe and fitness center.
Southbelt - Ellington
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1007 sqft
Infinity-edge pool accented by stone fountain. Kitchens in all floor plans include breakfast bars. Just over one mile to I-45/Gulf Freeway and the Alameda Mall.
Central Southwest
Trails at City Park
2201 W Orem Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1210 sqft
Spacious apartments span this pet-friendly gated complex. In-unit dishwashers, bathtubs, and ovens come as standard. On-site swimming pool, parking, and conference room. Close to South Freeway and South Sam Houston Parkway West.
Clear Creek Crossing
Marina Bend at Clear Creek Apartments
350 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1093 sqft
Fresh apartment designs featuring maple cabinetry, modern appliances, slab granite counters and working kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, laundry facilities and fitness center. Pet friendly.
Clear Lake
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property located near campus. Remodeled units have access to a pool and jacuzzi.
