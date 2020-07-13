/
apartments with pool
110 Apartments for rent in Alvin, TX with pool
18 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1199 sqft
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
10 Units Available
Meadow Park
2800 Mustang Rd, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
895 sqft
Our one and two bedroom apartments at Meadow Park Apartments in Alvin, Texas, offer you the best apartment living youll find in the area.
2 Units Available
Oak Park Village
201 Oak Park Drive, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Park Village in Alvin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Morgan Oaks
877 East House Street, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1172 sqft
At Morgan Oaks Apartments we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle you love. With our one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments homes, you are sure to find something to fit your needs.
Contact for Availability
Hillcrest Village
2500 Fairway Dr, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1122 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillcrest Village in Alvin. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Newport Oaks
800 E South St, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
878 sqft
Set among beautifully landscaped courtyards, Newport Oaks Apartments offers quiet studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Alvin, TX.
Results within 1 mile of Alvin
1 Unit Available
3418 Lake Court
3418 Lake Ct, Rosharon, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2204 sqft
This beautiful 1 story home in Meridiana is perfect for you! Natural light throughout home with open kitchen to family room & dining room. Stunning tile throughout home with carpet in the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
9615 Humboldt Trail
9615 Humboldt Trl, Rosharon, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2791 sqft
This Home is Simply Amazing! Meridiana -Community of the Year!! Awesome Amenities, including Pool, Splash pad and Outdoor Games! This Home Stands Apart from the Rest with it's Superb Floor Plan! Designer Paint throughout Home! Generous Front and
Results within 5 miles of Alvin
35 Units Available
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in the center of the city. Clubhouse, high-speed internet access and outdoor grills. Microwaves and washers and dryers in every unit. Close to the Galleria, Clear Lake and downtown Houston.
34 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1420 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
24 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Avenues at Shadow Creek Ranch
12501 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1447 sqft
Residents experience the luxury lifestyle at these apartment homes in Pearland. The upscale community boasts built-in computer niches and wood-like flooring, plus chef's kitchens. Close to Pearland Town Center and 288/South Freeway.
29 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1487 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
28 Units Available
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1366 sqft
Small-town living meets Houston lights at Whispering Winds Apartments in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with hardwoods, disposals, in-unit laundry, pool and playground. Near I-45, Beltway 8 and Kemah Boardwalk.
16 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1325 sqft
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
17 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
23 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
8 Units Available
Park Place
3340 E Walnut St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with 1-3 bedrooms go fast at Park Place in Pearland. Pet-friendly homes in a tree-lined community with 24-hour maintenance, reserved covered parking and on-site laundry. Short drive to SHT and I-45.
4 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,320
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Contact for Availability
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1150 sqft
In the heart of Pearland, Texas, your charming new home at Salem Village awaits. Our quaint community and beautiful landscaping provide a peaceful haven for its residents but with a central location that offers all of the conveniences of the city.
Contact for Availability
Bay Meadows
17201 Blackhawk Blvd, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1058 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Friendswood, Texas? Look no further because you've found it at Bay Meadows Apartments.
1 Unit Available
Gristmill at Tuscany Park
21821 S Post Oak Blvd, Arcola, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$943
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Highway 6 and South Post Oak Road in Arcola, TX.
Results within 10 miles of Alvin
24 Units Available
Clear Lake
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,309
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
24 Units Available
Broadstone Sienna
5222 Avalon Point, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call to schedule your virtual tour today!
