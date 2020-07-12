111 Apartments for rent in Alvin, TX with parking
Batter up! Welcome to Alvin, Texas! Your new city is most famous for being the home of famed Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan, who lived in the community until relocating to Round Rock in 2003. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you a home run of a residence. Ok, we’ll stop with the baseball puns…
Alvin is located about 30 miles south of Houston and is considered part of the Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown metropolitan area.
If you like recreational activities, you’ll enjoy Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge and the Gulf Coast, which is located just a short drive south of your new town.
The southeast portion of town near Alvin Community College has many great apartment rental options. Here you’ll find a few new condominiums and town homes that frequently offer great amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. These properties frequently offer short-term leases, studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent.
West of the city center you’ll find rental homes and the occasional apartment rental are both available in this region.
Northwest of town you’ll find there are a few apartment complexes with various types of rentals available around here, as well as the occasional rental home.
Animal lovers take heart! Many of Alvin’s apartment rentals are incredibly pet friendly. So if you’re moving with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding an apartment. Some landlords may require an additional pet deposit, but overall, Alvin’s apartments are both cat and dog friendly.
Welcome to Alvin! Enjoy all that this southeastern Texas community has to offer! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alvin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.