Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:00 PM

111 Apartments for rent in Alvin, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alvin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
$
19 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1199 sqft
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
10 Units Available
Meadow Park
2800 Mustang Rd, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
895 sqft
Our one and two bedroom apartments at Meadow Park Apartments in Alvin, Texas, offer you the best apartment living youll find in the area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
2 Units Available
Oak Park Village
201 Oak Park Drive, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Park Village in Alvin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Morgan Oaks
877 East House Street, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1172 sqft
At Morgan Oaks Apartments we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle you love. With our one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments homes, you are sure to find something to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated November 15 at 08:27pm
Contact for Availability
Hillcrest Village
2500 Fairway Dr, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1122 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillcrest Village in Alvin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Newport Oaks
800 E South St, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
878 sqft
Set among beautifully landscaped courtyards, Newport Oaks Apartments offers quiet studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Alvin, TX.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1060 Wildwinn Drive
1060 Wildwinn Drive, Alvin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1336 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet and counter top space!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
704 Fallow Lane
704 Fallow Lane, Alvin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1442 sqft
The Drimintri floorplan is a fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home with lots of charm. This plan offers a spacious family room and washer/dryer hookups conveniently located close to bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1802 Autumn Pond Circle
1802 Autumn Pond Circle, Alvin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2436 sqft
Almost new and ready to move in! This lovely 5 bedroom, 3 bath shows true quality home ownership. Master suite upstairs and guest suite downstairs for that next generation feel.
Results within 1 mile of Alvin

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3418 Lake Court
3418 Lake Ct, Rosharon, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2204 sqft
This beautiful 1 story home in Meridiana is perfect for you! Natural light throughout home with open kitchen to family room & dining room. Stunning tile throughout home with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
9615 Humboldt Trail
9615 Humboldt Trl, Rosharon, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2791 sqft
This Home is Simply Amazing! Meridiana -Community of the Year!! Awesome Amenities, including Pool, Splash pad and Outdoor Games! This Home Stands Apart from the Rest with it's Superb Floor Plan! Designer Paint throughout Home! Generous Front and
Results within 5 miles of Alvin
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
10 Units Available
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Relaxing small-town life waits at Amber Oaks in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, dishwashers, walk-in closets, W/D hookups and patios/balconies. Easy access to shopping and schools.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
35 Units Available
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in the center of the city. Clubhouse, high-speed internet access and outdoor grills. Microwaves and washers and dryers in every unit. Close to the Galleria, Clear Lake and downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1487 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
34 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1420 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
28 Units Available
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1366 sqft
Small-town living meets Houston lights at Whispering Winds Apartments in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with hardwoods, disposals, in-unit laundry, pool and playground. Near I-45, Beltway 8 and Kemah Boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
17 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1325 sqft
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
8 Units Available
Park Place
3340 E Walnut St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with 1-3 bedrooms go fast at Park Place in Pearland. Pet-friendly homes in a tree-lined community with 24-hour maintenance, reserved covered parking and on-site laundry. Short drive to SHT and I-45.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
4 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,320
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1150 sqft
In the heart of Pearland, Texas, your charming new home at Salem Village awaits. Our quaint community and beautiful landscaping provide a peaceful haven for its residents but with a central location that offers all of the conveniences of the city.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated November 15 at 08:27pm
Contact for Availability
Bay Meadows
17201 Blackhawk Blvd, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1058 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Friendswood, Texas? Look no further because you've found it at Bay Meadows Apartments.
City Guide for Alvin, TX

Batter up! Welcome to Alvin, Texas! Your new city is most famous for being the home of famed Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan, who lived in the community until relocating to Round Rock in 2003. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you a home run of a residence. Ok, we’ll stop with the baseball puns…

Alvin is located about 30 miles south of Houston and is considered part of the Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown metropolitan area.

If you like recreational activities, you’ll enjoy Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge and the Gulf Coast, which is located just a short drive south of your new town.

The southeast portion of town near Alvin Community College has many great apartment rental options. Here you’ll find a few new condominiums and town homes that frequently offer great amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. These properties frequently offer short-term leases, studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent.

West of the city center you’ll find rental homes and the occasional apartment rental are both available in this region.

Northwest of town you’ll find there are a few apartment complexes with various types of rentals available around here, as well as the occasional rental home.

Animal lovers take heart! Many of Alvin’s apartment rentals are incredibly pet friendly. So if you’re moving with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding an apartment. Some landlords may require an additional pet deposit, but overall, Alvin’s apartments are both cat and dog friendly.

Welcome to Alvin! Enjoy all that this southeastern Texas community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Alvin, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alvin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

