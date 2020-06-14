Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

48 Apartments for rent in Alvin, TX with garage

Alvin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
668 Fallow Lane
668 Fallow Lane, Alvin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1374 sqft
This one-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home is a beauty. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
700 Fallow Lane
700 Fallow Lane, Alvin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1392 sqft
Explore The Duffy 1392, a beautiful 1392 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home. This open floorplan provides the perfect amount of space and luxury that will satisfy your design choices and personal style.
Results within 1 mile of Alvin

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
703 Autumn Flats Way
703 Autumn Flats Way, Rosharon, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2684 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home! Lush Landscaping, Garage Door Opener & Covered Extended Rear Patio on Cu-de-sac Lot! Standard Energy Features include:HERS Energy Rated, Tank-less Water Heater, Vinyl Double Pane Tilt Sash Low E Windows & is Certified Energy
Results within 5 miles of Alvin
Last updated June 14
7 Units Available
Park Place
3340 E Walnut St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with 1-3 bedrooms go fast at Park Place in Pearland. Pet-friendly homes in a tree-lined community with 24-hour maintenance, reserved covered parking and on-site laundry. Short drive to SHT and I-45.
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1300 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
Last updated June 14
32 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 14
35 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,026
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1420 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
Last updated June 14
42 Units Available
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in the center of the city. Clubhouse, high-speed internet access and outdoor grills. Microwaves and washers and dryers in every unit. Close to the Galleria, Clear Lake and downtown Houston.
Last updated June 14
Shadow Creek Ranch
Shadow Creek Ranch
34 Units Available
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1487 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
Gristmill at Tuscany Park
21821 S Post Oak Blvd, Arcola, TX
1 Bedroom
$778
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Highway 6 and South Post Oak Road in Arcola, TX.
Last updated June 14
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village I
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Alvin
Last updated June 14
Nassau Bay
Nassau Bay
34 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Last updated June 14
25 Units Available
Southwind at Silverlake
9720 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$992
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,756
1406 sqft
Southwind Apartments bring luxury to Pearland, Texas. Energy efficient, modern kitchens with granite counters and dishwashers. Pet-friendly homes with 1-2 bedrooms, full-size W/D and garage parking. Pool and amenities with you in mind.
Last updated June 14
29 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,416
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Last updated June 14
Fort Bend Houston
Fort Bend Houston
9 Units Available
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1365 sqft
Spacious homes with large windows throughout. Options for garden tubs and separate showers. Immediate access to Beltway 8.
Last updated June 14
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Last updated June 14
20 Units Available
The Life at Forest View
201 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1069 sqft
Community features swimming pool, dog park, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Each apartment has washer and dryer connection, ceiling fans and dishwasher. Close to Justin Hurst Wildlife Management Area, Oyster Creek and Surfside Beach.
Last updated June 14
26 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Last updated June 14
Shadow Creek Ranch
Shadow Creek Ranch
26 Units Available
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1175 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
Last updated June 14
Southbelt - Ellington
Southbelt - Ellington
15 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Last updated June 14
Shadow Creek Ranch
Shadow Creek Ranch
28 Units Available
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,367
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,084
1496 sqft
Modern homes with 9-foot ceilings, programmable thermostats, plush carpets, and in-unit laundry. This gated community has a clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center. Nine minutes from Pearland Town Center.
Last updated June 14
Clear Lake
Clear Lake
63 Units Available
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature huge and roomy floor plans. Close proximity to many great locations.
Last updated June 14
Clear Lake
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
$1,009
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Alvin, TX

Batter up! Welcome to Alvin, Texas! Your new city is most famous for being the home of famed Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan, who lived in the community until relocating to Round Rock in 2003. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you a home run of a residence. Ok, we’ll stop with the baseball puns…

Alvin is located about 30 miles south of Houston and is considered part of the Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown metropolitan area.

If you like recreational activities, you’ll enjoy Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge and the Gulf Coast, which is located just a short drive south of your new town.

The southeast portion of town near Alvin Community College has many great apartment rental options. Here you’ll find a few new condominiums and town homes that frequently offer great amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. These properties frequently offer short-term leases, studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent.

West of the city center you’ll find rental homes and the occasional apartment rental are both available in this region.

Northwest of town you’ll find there are a few apartment complexes with various types of rentals available around here, as well as the occasional rental home.

Animal lovers take heart! Many of Alvin’s apartment rentals are incredibly pet friendly. So if you’re moving with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding an apartment. Some landlords may require an additional pet deposit, but overall, Alvin’s apartments are both cat and dog friendly.

Welcome to Alvin! Enjoy all that this southeastern Texas community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Alvin, TX

Alvin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

