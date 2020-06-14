48 Apartments for rent in Alvin, TX with garage
Batter up! Welcome to Alvin, Texas! Your new city is most famous for being the home of famed Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan, who lived in the community until relocating to Round Rock in 2003. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you a home run of a residence. Ok, we’ll stop with the baseball puns…
Alvin is located about 30 miles south of Houston and is considered part of the Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown metropolitan area.
If you like recreational activities, you’ll enjoy Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge and the Gulf Coast, which is located just a short drive south of your new town.
The southeast portion of town near Alvin Community College has many great apartment rental options. Here you’ll find a few new condominiums and town homes that frequently offer great amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. These properties frequently offer short-term leases, studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent.
West of the city center you’ll find rental homes and the occasional apartment rental are both available in this region.
Northwest of town you’ll find there are a few apartment complexes with various types of rentals available around here, as well as the occasional rental home.
Animal lovers take heart! Many of Alvin’s apartment rentals are incredibly pet friendly. So if you’re moving with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding an apartment. Some landlords may require an additional pet deposit, but overall, Alvin’s apartments are both cat and dog friendly.
Alvin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.