brazoria county
112 Apartments for rent in Brazoria County, TX📍
22 Units Available
The Life at Forest View
201 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$617
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$797
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1069 sqft
Community features swimming pool, dog park, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Each apartment has washer and dryer connection, ceiling fans and dishwasher. Close to Justin Hurst Wildlife Management Area, Oyster Creek and Surfside Beach.
15 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1259 sqft
Minutes to Pearland Town Center. Also close to Downtown Houston. One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring bedrooms with premium carpets, bathrooms with Roman tubs, gourmet kitchens with spacious pantries and private outdoor areas with storage.
23 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
8 Units Available
Costa Verde
101 Verde Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$881
1167 sqft
Work, run errands or hit the beach everything is close to Costa Verde! Located in Clute, Texas just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. Choose from Spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes – this is affordable living with style!
15 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
4501 Brazosport Blvd N, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
31 Units Available
Southwind at Silverlake
9720 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1406 sqft
Southwind Apartments bring luxury to Pearland, Texas. Energy efficient, modern kitchens with granite counters and dishwashers. Pet-friendly homes with 1-2 bedrooms, full-size W/D and garage parking. Pool and amenities with you in mind.
36 Units Available
The Lodge At Timbercreek
200 Timbercreek Dr, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$673
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1300 sqft
Finding beautiful apartment homes in Texas has never been easier. Come live at The Lodge at Timbercreek Apartments and enjoy luxurious living. The Lodge at Timbercreek is nestled in a lovely Richwood neighborhood.
17 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1199 sqft
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
6 Units Available
Newport Oaks
800 E South St, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
878 sqft
Set among beautifully landscaped courtyards, Newport Oaks Apartments offers quiet studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Alvin, TX.
11 Units Available
Summerwind
2414 County Road 90, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1586 sqft
This development sits just off FM 518 and offers amenities including vaulted ceilings, wood cabinets, track lighting, intrusion alarms, and full-sized washers and dryers. Community amenities include detached garages and cyber cafes.
29 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,077
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1487 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
20 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Avenues at Shadow Creek Ranch
12501 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1447 sqft
Residents experience the luxury lifestyle at these apartment homes in Pearland. The upscale community boasts built-in computer niches and wood-like flooring, plus chef's kitchens. Close to Pearland Town Center and 288/South Freeway.
36 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
The Villas at Shadow Creek Apartments
2020 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,008
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1535 sqft
Spacious homes with nine foot ceilings and crown molding. Dedicated space for yoga and meditation adjacent as part of fitness center. Game room with flat screen TV. Fast access to 288.
3 Units Available
Oak Park Village
201 Oak Park Drive, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Park Village in Alvin. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1325 sqft
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
5 Units Available
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Relaxing small-town life waits at Amber Oaks in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, dishwashers, walk-in closets, W/D hookups and patios/balconies. Easy access to shopping and schools.
8 Units Available
Angleton Manor
1100 Buchta Rd, Angleton, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
975 sqft
Angleton Manor - Offers one and two bedroom spacious apartments that can include Washer & Dryer connections, a cozy fireplace, spacious walk-in closet, private patio and exterior storage. Water, sewer and trash is included.
36 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch
2500 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1486 sqft
Nature's tranquility with Houston's excitement 10 miles north. Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch has 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and disposals. Pet friendly with pool and bike and hiking trails.
46 Units Available
LakeVue
200 E Brazoswood Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$507
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Lakeside living near the Gulf Coast.
38 Units Available
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in the center of the city. Clubhouse, high-speed internet access and outdoor grills. Microwaves and washers and dryers in every unit. Close to the Galleria, Clear Lake and downtown Houston.
140 Units Available
Vanderbilt Apartments
101 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1050 sqft
Providing amenities from a shimmering swimming pool and tennis court area, to a refined kitchen with spacious closets indoors, Vanderbilt will provide you with the most comfortable living experience available.
7 Units Available
Meadow Park
2800 Mustang Rd, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
895 sqft
Our one and two bedroom apartments at Meadow Park Apartments in Alvin, Texas, offer you the best apartment living youll find in the area.
33 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1496 sqft
Modern homes with 9-foot ceilings, programmable thermostats, plush carpets, and in-unit laundry. This gated community has a clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center. Nine minutes from Pearland Town Center.
22 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Brazoria County area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland have apartments for rent.
