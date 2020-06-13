/
39 Apartments for rent in Hitchcock, TX📍
The Life at Emerald Oaks
7440 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Emerald Oaks, located in Hitchcock, TX. Our spacious apartment homes were designed with you in mind! We are delighted to offer six floor plan options with one, two, and three bedrooms.
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,111
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1466 sqft
All units updated with granite countertops and other amenities. Residents host community-binding events very often using the on-site pool, clubhouse, and sand volleyball court as possible venues.
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
900 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$937
1244 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$863
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1078 sqft
Ideally located in Texas City just 37 miles SE of downtown Houston, 3 minutes north of LaMarque and 5 minutes from Interstate 45. The property is also across the street from H2U and Mainland Medical Center and minutes from major retailers.
2410 24th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood in Texas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1225 10th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$747
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1048 sqft
EXPERIENCE THE QUALITY LIFESTYLE OF POINTE ANN
$799
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
800 sqft
Welcome to The Five Points at Texas Apartments, a premier apartment community in Texas City, Texas. As a resident of The Five Points at Texas Apartments, you will be pleased to take advantage of endless comfort while enjoying affordable living.
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$892
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
980 sqft
Perfect location close to Scholes International Airport and Lake Madeline. Beautiful community in walking distance to Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn. Business center and 24-hour gym. Large apartments with modern finishes.
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1071 sqft
Affordable residential community within walking distance of the beach. Interior upgrades include raised panel cabinets, faux wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, and stainless steel appliances.
729 5th Avenue North, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
COMFORT MEETS QUALITY AT CORAL MANOR
1115 Highway 146 N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
886 sqft
Modern kitchens feature updated appliances. Pristine landscaping surrounds a resort-style pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly, with no weight restrictions on dogs. Immediate access to Emmett F Lowry Expressway.
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1174 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,148
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1507 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N, Galveston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1295 sqft
In the heart of Galveston Island just blocks from Seawall Boulevard and the Galveston pier, a 1930s Marine Corps hospital was transformed into charming apartments. Recently renovated interiors feature upgraded cabinets and granite counters.
555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors define the inside, while an on-site gym, coffee bar, and private patios and balconies are showcased outside. Designated picnic areas are available. Beacon Lakes Golf Club only steps away.
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,416
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$723
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
892 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
Carelton Courtyard Apartments in Galveston, Texas will enrich your lifestyle with distinctive apartment living.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hitchcock rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,090.
Some of the colleges located in the Hitchcock area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, Baylor College of Medicine, and Galveston College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.