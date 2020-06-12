/
2 bedroom apartments
102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alvin, TX
11 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$829
917 sqft
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
3 Units Available
Oak Park Village
201 Oak Park Drive, Alvin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Park Village in Alvin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Morgan Oaks
877 East House Street, Alvin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
918 sqft
At Morgan Oaks Apartments we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle you love. With our one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments homes, you are sure to find something to fit your needs.
Contact for Availability
Hillcrest Village
2500 Fairway Dr, Alvin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
894 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillcrest Village in Alvin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Alvin
23 Units Available
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
965 sqft
Small-town living meets Houston lights at Whispering Winds Apartments in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with hardwoods, disposals, in-unit laundry, pool and playground. Near I-45, Beltway 8 and Kemah Boardwalk.
37 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1094 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
43 Units Available
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1149 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in the center of the city. Clubhouse, high-speed internet access and outdoor grills. Microwaves and washers and dryers in every unit. Close to the Galleria, Clear Lake and downtown Houston.
19 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1098 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
7 Units Available
Park Place
3340 E Walnut St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
818 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with 1-3 bedrooms go fast at Park Place in Pearland. Pet-friendly homes in a tree-lined community with 24-hour maintenance, reserved covered parking and on-site laundry. Short drive to SHT and I-45.
9 Units Available
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Relaxing small-town life waits at Amber Oaks in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, dishwashers, walk-in closets, W/D hookups and patios/balconies. Easy access to shopping and schools.
18 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Shadow Creek Ranch
31 Units Available
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1129 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
Shadow Creek Ranch
21 Units Available
Avenues at Shadow Creek Ranch
12501 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1139 sqft
Residents experience the luxury lifestyle at these apartment homes in Pearland. The upscale community boasts built-in computer niches and wood-like flooring, plus chef's kitchens. Close to Pearland Town Center and 288/South Freeway.
32 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1124 sqft
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
4 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
43 Units Available
Baybrook Village II
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
985 sqft
Close to Heritage Park, Baybrook Mall and I-45. Pet-friendly property features four resort-style pools and a bike trail. Modern apartment interiors include stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures and wood plank floors.
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village I
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Contact for Availability
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$920
926 sqft
In the heart of Pearland, Texas, your charming new home at Salem Village awaits. Our quaint community and beautiful landscaping provide a peaceful haven for its residents but with a central location that offers all of the conveniences of the city.
Contact for Availability
Bay Meadows
17201 Blackhawk Blvd, Friendswood, TX
2 Bedrooms
$949
891 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Friendswood, Texas? Look no further because you've found it at Bay Meadows Apartments.
Results within 10 miles of Alvin
Clear Lake
35 Units Available
Grayson at Baybrook
19100 Glenwest Dr, Friendswood, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
The area of Clear Lake is renowned for a reason. Experience this beautiful area of Southeast Texas when you make The Grayson at Baybrook your new home.
Clear Lake
66 Units Available
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
984 sqft
Units feature huge and roomy floor plans. Close proximity to many great locations.
Clear Lake
19 Units Available
Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln, Webster, TX
2 Bedrooms
$885
954 sqft
Apartment amenities include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and kitchen pantry. Community features exclusive pet area, pools, playground and picnic area with grilling stations. Located off of I45, close to Baybrook Mall.
Minnetex
121 Units Available
Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1029 sqft
Compromise is a thing of the past. Smart Living on Cullen has everything you are looking for in your new home, in an ideal location.
Edgebrook
264 Units Available
The Redford
1221 Redford Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$907
958 sqft
Close to University of Houston and Texas Southern University, with restaurants, shopping and parks nearby. Attractive and comfortable interior, with fireplace, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, playground and gym.
