825 Rockefeller Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this spectacular 4 beds , 2 baths 2,038 sq ft home in Allen, TX! Amazing floor plan. Spacious living room area with a cozy fire place. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops with nice breakfast area. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks and luxurious tub. Huge secondary rooms. Backyard oasis includes covered patio and sparkling pool with water features. Schedule your showing today! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.