Home
/
Allen, TX
/
825 Rockefeller Lane
Last updated August 27 2019 at 9:05 PM

825 Rockefeller Lane

825 Rockefeller Ln · No Longer Available
Location

825 Rockefeller Ln, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectacular 4 beds , 2 baths 2,038 sq ft home in Allen, TX! Amazing floor plan. Spacious living room area with a cozy fire place. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops with nice breakfast area. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks and luxurious tub. Huge secondary rooms. Backyard oasis includes covered patio and sparkling pool with water features. Schedule your showing today! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Rockefeller Lane have any available units?
825 Rockefeller Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Rockefeller Lane have?
Some of 825 Rockefeller Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Rockefeller Lane currently offering any rent specials?
825 Rockefeller Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Rockefeller Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Rockefeller Lane is pet friendly.
Does 825 Rockefeller Lane offer parking?
No, 825 Rockefeller Lane does not offer parking.
Does 825 Rockefeller Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Rockefeller Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Rockefeller Lane have a pool?
Yes, 825 Rockefeller Lane has a pool.
Does 825 Rockefeller Lane have accessible units?
No, 825 Rockefeller Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Rockefeller Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Rockefeller Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

