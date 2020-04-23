203 Joliet Ave

Amenities

ALAMO HEIGHTS DUPLEX - Fantastic Duplex in Highly-Desirable Alamo Heights West of Broadway * Restaurants, Shopping, & Much More At Your Doorstep, Minutes to Everything Along Broadway * Original Hardwood Floors, Neutral Paint, Crown Moulding, & Many Other Details * Spacious Bedrooms, Updated Bathroom, & Laundry Area Inside * Nicely-Sized Backyard for Entertaining or Pets * Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Water/Sewer, & Lawn Maintenance Included * AHISD, Cambridge Elem * Reduced Rent Offer for 18-24 Month Lease * No Dogs, Cats OK



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5080978)