All apartments in Alamo Heights
Find more places like 203 Joliet Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alamo Heights, TX
/
203 Joliet Ave
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

203 Joliet Ave

203 Joliet Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alamo Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

203 Joliet Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ALAMO HEIGHTS DUPLEX - Fantastic Duplex in Highly-Desirable Alamo Heights West of Broadway * Restaurants, Shopping, & Much More At Your Doorstep, Minutes to Everything Along Broadway * Original Hardwood Floors, Neutral Paint, Crown Moulding, & Many Other Details * Spacious Bedrooms, Updated Bathroom, & Laundry Area Inside * Nicely-Sized Backyard for Entertaining or Pets * Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Water/Sewer, & Lawn Maintenance Included * AHISD, Cambridge Elem * Reduced Rent Offer for 18-24 Month Lease * No Dogs, Cats OK

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5080978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Joliet Ave have any available units?
203 Joliet Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
What amenities does 203 Joliet Ave have?
Some of 203 Joliet Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Joliet Ave currently offering any rent specials?
203 Joliet Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Joliet Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Joliet Ave is pet friendly.
Does 203 Joliet Ave offer parking?
No, 203 Joliet Ave does not offer parking.
Does 203 Joliet Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Joliet Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Joliet Ave have a pool?
No, 203 Joliet Ave does not have a pool.
Does 203 Joliet Ave have accessible units?
No, 203 Joliet Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Joliet Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Joliet Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Joliet Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Joliet Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place
Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway
Alamo Heights, TX 78209

Similar Pages

Alamo Heights 1 BedroomsAlamo Heights 2 Bedrooms
Alamo Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlamo Heights Pet Friendly Places
Alamo Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TX
Helotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University