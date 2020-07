Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony garbage disposal microwave oven Property Amenities business center courtyard pool yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse conference room fire pit guest parking

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible. You're steps from Restaurant Row and top shopping experiences at The Galleria Dallas. Endless amenities and features await you at our Addison, TX apartments. Check out the state-of-the-art golf simulator, star gaze in one of the hammocks or get centered on the yoga lawn. Grab a drink at the swim-up bar for ultimate relaxation. Luxurious sophistication continues in your home with the best-in-class finishes and amenities like mud room benches, quartz countertops and wine refrigerators.