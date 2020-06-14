Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

130 Apartments for rent in Addison, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Addison renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
122 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$855
770 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1175 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
68 Units Available
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,015
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1156 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open kitchens, granite countertops, master bedrooms and modern touches. Two resort-style pools and HD movie room. Close to I-635, Dallas North Tollway and nearby restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
38 Units Available
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Dry cleaning service, DVD rental stations and a 24-hour gym are only some of the great amenities in this community. Units feature balconies or patios, along with beautiful fireplaces. Located near the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
35 Units Available
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,182
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1260 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, garage parking, clubhouse and a hot tub. Apartments have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. It's also only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
$
46 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,291
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1185 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
32 Units Available
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1184 sqft
Huge circular pool with water features and sun shelf. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Soaring ceilings reach nine-plus feet. Programmable thermostats with separate zones. Just a half mile to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
62 Units Available
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1253 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas.
Results within 1 mile of Addison
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
44 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Prestonwood
34 Units Available
Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1194 sqft
Yards from Keller Springs Road and Knoll Trail Drive. Stylish apartments include modern kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
32 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$845
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
35 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,148
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1177 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Prestonwood
14 Units Available
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1428 sqft
Fairways at Prestonwood have one-, two- and three-bed luxury apartments with views of the golf course. High ceilings, large closets and modern kitchen appliances. Pool, barbecue area, garage, fitness center and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$704
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
800 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
29 Units Available
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1565 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,466
1989 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,352
2275 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in the prestigious Prestonwood neighborhood. Two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhomes with custom maple flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, raised ceilings, and fully electric kitchens.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
909 sqft
Indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Multi-section resort-style pool. Numerous closets for ample home storage. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
28 Units Available
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Galleria Mall means this community's residents have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. Amenities include hot tub, sauna, clubhouse and pool. Furnished apartments with fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
Courtyard with firepit and lounge seating, pool and hot tub, grills, mature trees. Patio/balcony in all homes, plus large windows for ample natural light. Under a mile to Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
18 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
$
Prestonwood
34 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1540 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
16 Units Available
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1093 sqft
The Dallas North Tollway can take residents of this community anywhere they want to go. Amenities include yoga studio, swimming pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
12 Units Available
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments with attached garages, private balconies, fireplaces and granite countertops. Lovely community featuring fitness center, two huge swimming pools with private pool cabanas and public outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Preston Hills
7 Units Available
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$847
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$809
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1019 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units include updated kitchens with black appliances and faux wood floors. Laundry facilities and covered parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Prestonwood
37 Units Available
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,137
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1187 sqft
Located close to Walmart Supercenter and The Clubs of Prestonwood. Units feature great views, one or two bedrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens. Community offers outdoor games, a garden courtyard, and a pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Just minutes from I-635 and the Galleria. This recently renovated community features walk-in closets, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, dog park, gym and courtyard area.
City Guide for Addison, TX

For lovers of technology and the Internet, Addison, Texas has a unique quality that most other suburban towns lack. A wireless internet network covers most of the town, and for a tiny fee, residents are online without having to pay exorbitant prices for access! Now that is forward thinking, progressive policy! Does the town love it? You betcha!

Once known as Peters Colony during the mid 1800s, the town of Addison is located just north of Dallas, Texas. As of the 2012 Census, Addison's population had climbed to 15,179 people, all sharing 4.35 square miles of prime real estate! However, on any given day, the business and tourist or day visitors, the population easily reaches 100,000 people, which is excellent news for this economically thriving little town! If you are looking for rental homes in Addison, you can avoid much of the Dallas metroplex traffic and enjoy life in a small, beautiful town with big city benefits! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Addison, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Addison renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It's also important to ask about who's responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don't fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

