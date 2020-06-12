/
3 bedroom apartments
197 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Addison, TX
Last updated June 12 at 05:17pm
17 Units Available
Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1470 sqft
Comfortable homes right beside Quorum Park. Swim and play tennis on site. Cats and dogs allowed. E-payments for resident convenience. Close to Bent Tree Country Club. Right near Addison Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
113 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1420 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
183 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1381 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
45 Units Available
Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1450 sqft
Great for commuters, just minutes from downtown Dallas. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, private garages and biking trails. Units include amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and California closets.
Last updated June 12 at 05:29pm
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1480 sqft
Within walking distance of Quorum Park, Bent Tree Oaks offers access to the area's wide array of restaurants and amenities. Features include upgraded kitchens, modern appliances and e-payment options.
Last updated June 12 at 04:54pm
19 Units Available
Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1488 sqft
Cozy homes with fireplaces and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a pool and tennis court on-site. Near Bent Tree Country Club. Easy access to Addison Airport.
Results within 1 mile of Addison
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
57 Units Available
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1384 sqft
Prime North Dallas location with resort-inspired pool and spa area and fully-equipped fitness center. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings with Crown Molding, attached garages and dual sink vanities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
50 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1639 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1560 sqft
The Brownstones Apartments in Dallas, TX offer modern loft-style living with spacious floor plans and updated interiors. A gorgeous resort-style pool is on the grounds.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
Prestonwood
35 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1540 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1386 sqft
Prestonwood Place and Pepper Square are just minutes from this property. Community amenities include two pools, on-site laundry ,and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and island kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Prestonwood
13 Units Available
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1428 sqft
Fairways at Prestonwood have one-, two- and three-bed luxury apartments with views of the golf course. High ceilings, large closets and modern kitchen appliances. Pool, barbecue area, garage, fitness center and controlled access.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
44 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,466
1989 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in the prestigious Prestonwood neighborhood. Two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhomes with custom maple flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, raised ceilings, and fully electric kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
Preston Hills
16 Units Available
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1288 sqft
Entering the well-designed interior of your 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartment or townhome at Regal Court, youll discover spaciousness and versatility within luxurious living areas.
Last updated June 4 at 04:45pm
17 Units Available
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1359 sqft
Minutes from I-635, Dallas North Tollway and George Bush Turnpike. All apartments feature ceiling fans and private patios. Community amenities include three swimming pools, two clubhouses and a fitness center. Garage and covered parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
Prestonwood
16 Units Available
Preston Del Norte
5811 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1365 sqft
Within walking distance to White Rock Creek and Park. Units with wood-burning fireplaces, ceiling fans, frost-free refrigerators, walk-in closets, and mini-blinds. Pet-friendly and on the DART bus line.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
14 Units Available
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1424 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courts of Bent Tree in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
33 Units Available
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1493 sqft
Gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, and ceramic glass cooking surface on stoves. Fitness center with cardio theater, spinning, circuit and resistance training. Pet-friendly community with bark park, pet grooming station, and option for fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Addison
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
23 Units Available
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave, Richardson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1478 sqft
Two- and three-story townhomes are available in this community. Located only moments from Pavillion North Shopping Center, this great location also has a coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
40 Units Available
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1505 sqft
Homes offer garden soaking tubs, large pantries, kitchen islands and breakfast bars. On-site amenities include a play area, business center and clubhouse. Near public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1362 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood style flooring. Enjoy a business center, resort style pool and fitness facility on site. Just a stone's throw from the Shops at Willow Bend Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hillcrest Forest
17 Units Available
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1435 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents business center, Spanish-speaking staff, pet spa, pool and short term leases. Units have wood flooring, faux wood blinds and tiled backsplash. Located close to Anderson Bonner Park and Churchill Park.
