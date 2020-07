Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly extra storage some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

All brick 4 bdrm home/2 full ba/2 half ba/huge living rm/dining rm/den/huge utility rm/eat-in kitchen/lots of closets/extra storage. Live in the country close to amenities & be zoned for award-winning Wmson Co Schools! Watch the wildlife from the back porch swing. Outstanding scenery. Lawn care included. UTILITIES INCLUDED (water & elec) for 1 yr. Small dogs only (limit 2)-no cats. If pets, rent increases by $50 per pet, per mo. All deposits & rents paid by cashiers check. Absolutely no smokers.