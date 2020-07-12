All apartments in Thompson's Station
Find more places like Vintage Tollgate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thompson's Station, TN
/
Vintage Tollgate
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Vintage Tollgate

2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr · (615) 908-2675
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thompson's Station
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN 37179

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Walker-1 · Avail. now

$1,258

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vintage Tollgate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
trash valet
valet service
yoga
Imagine a place where time is forgotten. Stroll through the natural beauty of Tennessees landscape welcomed by the hospitality of friendly neighbors. Immerse yourself in a community as inviting as mamas sweet tea. This is Vintage Tollgate, Williamson Countys newest luxury apartment community in Thompsons Station. Only minutes from downtown Franklin, youll discover our exceptional apartment homes and amenities finer than strawberry wine. Its our mission to provide you a vision of simplicity married with classic Southern elegance. What are you waiting for? Upscale downhome living awaits you. Welcome to Vintage Tollgate. Welcome Home Yall!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Approved Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: $12 Renter's insurance required, $30 valet trash, $120 cable/internet
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
rent: $15 per pet/monthly
restrictions: We are the only community in Southern Middle Tennessee that officially has NO breed restrictions
Cats
fee: $300 for 1 pet $450 for 2 pets
rent: $15 per pet/monthly
Parking Details: Open parking.
Storage Details: Garages for rent $150/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vintage Tollgate have any available units?
Vintage Tollgate has a unit available for $1,258 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Vintage Tollgate have?
Some of Vintage Tollgate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vintage Tollgate currently offering any rent specials?
Vintage Tollgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vintage Tollgate pet-friendly?
Yes, Vintage Tollgate is pet friendly.
Does Vintage Tollgate offer parking?
Yes, Vintage Tollgate offers parking.
Does Vintage Tollgate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vintage Tollgate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vintage Tollgate have a pool?
Yes, Vintage Tollgate has a pool.
Does Vintage Tollgate have accessible units?
Yes, Vintage Tollgate has accessible units.
Does Vintage Tollgate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vintage Tollgate has units with dishwashers.
Does Vintage Tollgate have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vintage Tollgate has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Vintage Tollgate?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Thompson's Station 1 BedroomsThompson's Station 2 Bedrooms
Thompson's Station Apartments with BalconyThompson's Station Apartments with Gym
Thompson's Station Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Tullahoma, TNDickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity