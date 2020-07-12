Vintage Tollgate

Lease Length: 3-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Approved Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: $12 Renter's insurance required, $30 valet trash, $120 cable/internet
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
rent: $15 per pet/monthly
restrictions: We are the only community in Southern Middle Tennessee that officially has NO breed restrictions
Cats
fee: $300 for 1 pet $450 for 2 pets
rent: $15 per pet/monthly
Parking Details: Open parking.
Storage Details: Garages for rent $150/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.