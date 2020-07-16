Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rutherford County, TN
/
2050 Sugartree Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2050 Sugartree Drive
2050 Sugartree Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2050 Sugartree Drive, Rutherford County, TN 37129
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice private home, laminate floors, screened porch, fenced yard, vaulted ceiling in living room, 2 car garage, large yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2050 Sugartree Drive have any available units?
2050 Sugartree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rutherford County, TN
.
What amenities does 2050 Sugartree Drive have?
Some of 2050 Sugartree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2050 Sugartree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Sugartree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Sugartree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2050 Sugartree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rutherford County
.
Does 2050 Sugartree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2050 Sugartree Drive offers parking.
Does 2050 Sugartree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2050 Sugartree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Sugartree Drive have a pool?
No, 2050 Sugartree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2050 Sugartree Drive have accessible units?
No, 2050 Sugartree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Sugartree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 Sugartree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2050 Sugartree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2050 Sugartree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
