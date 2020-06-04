All apartments in Rutherford County
Rutherford County, TN
148 Copper Ridge Trl
Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:50 PM

148 Copper Ridge Trl

148 Copper Ridge Trail · (615) 202-5394
Location

148 Copper Ridge Trail, Rutherford County, TN 37153

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Minutes to new Rockvale High School. Nestled on a half-acre corner lot, this remodeled 3 bed/2 bath single family home features updates throughout: fresh paint, new dishwasher, built in entertainment center, new bath accessories and more! Enjoy an abundance of natural light through French patio doors in the kitchen and bonus/office, plus ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, and extra storage closet. Large deck. Fenced backyard. Storage barn. Small dog under 15 lbs considered, non-refundable pet fee.
Nestled on a half-acre corner lot, this newly remodeled 3 bed/2 bath single family home features updates throughout, including; fresh paint, new carpet, new bath accessories, new dishwasher, built in entertainment center, and more! Enjoy an abundance of natural light through French patio doors in the kitchen and bonus/office, plus ceiling fans, vaulted ceiling, extra walk in closet and washer/dryer in laundry area. Extra-large deck overlooking fenced backyard with storage barn. Just minutes to the new Rockvale High School. Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Copper Ridge Trl have any available units?
148 Copper Ridge Trl has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 148 Copper Ridge Trl have?
Some of 148 Copper Ridge Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Copper Ridge Trl currently offering any rent specials?
148 Copper Ridge Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Copper Ridge Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Copper Ridge Trl is pet friendly.
Does 148 Copper Ridge Trl offer parking?
No, 148 Copper Ridge Trl does not offer parking.
Does 148 Copper Ridge Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Copper Ridge Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Copper Ridge Trl have a pool?
No, 148 Copper Ridge Trl does not have a pool.
Does 148 Copper Ridge Trl have accessible units?
No, 148 Copper Ridge Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Copper Ridge Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Copper Ridge Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Copper Ridge Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Copper Ridge Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
