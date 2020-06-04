148 Copper Ridge Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Minutes to new Rockvale High School. Nestled on a half-acre corner lot, this remodeled 3 bed/2 bath single family home features updates throughout: fresh paint, new dishwasher, built in entertainment center, new bath accessories and more! Enjoy an abundance of natural light through French patio doors in the kitchen and bonus/office, plus ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, and extra storage closet. Large deck. Fenced backyard. Storage barn. Small dog under 15 lbs considered, non-refundable pet fee.

