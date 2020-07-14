All apartments in Murfreesboro
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

City Edge Flats

2435 Willowbrook Dr · (615) 265-6282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2435 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G144 · Avail. Aug 20

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit O112 · Avail. Oct 5

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit O110 · Avail. Aug 10

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Edge Flats.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
furnished
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
parking
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application Fee $50; Administration Fee $175
Deposit: 1 months rent
Additional: $15/month liability insurance
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350 for 1 pet; $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $350 for 1 pet; $500 for 2 pets
rent: $10/pet
Cats
fee: $350 for 1 pet; $500 for 2 pets
rent: $10/pet
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does City Edge Flats have any available units?
City Edge Flats has 4 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does City Edge Flats have?
Some of City Edge Flats's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Edge Flats currently offering any rent specials?
City Edge Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Edge Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, City Edge Flats is pet friendly.
Does City Edge Flats offer parking?
Yes, City Edge Flats offers parking.
Does City Edge Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, City Edge Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City Edge Flats have a pool?
Yes, City Edge Flats has a pool.
Does City Edge Flats have accessible units?
Yes, City Edge Flats has accessible units.
Does City Edge Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Edge Flats has units with dishwashers.
Does City Edge Flats have units with air conditioning?
Yes, City Edge Flats has units with air conditioning.

