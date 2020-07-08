All apartments in Murfreesboro
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

1606 Bartway Drive

1606 Bartway Drive · (615) 260-0903
Location

1606 Bartway Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1606 Bartway Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,325

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1351 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
1606 Bartway Drive Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON! AUGUST 5TH. 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath home. Fenced in backyard. $1,325 per month rent. - AVAILABLE AUGUST 5TH. Very nice home in the heart of Murfreesboro. Close to MTSU and the downtown square. 1,351 square feet. 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath. Original hardwood floors throughout with tile in bathrooms. Large fenced in backyard and mature trees in the rear. Huge detached garage/carport. Storage building in backyard. Partial remodel with new windows and HVAC is only 3 years old. New vanity in the bathroom. Call Chris to schedule a showing (225) 268-8215

www.gluthwrightproperties.com

AVAILABLE DATE: 8/5/2020
RENT: $1,325.00
DEPOSIT: $1,300.00
APPLICATION FEE: $45
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 1 1/2
SQ FT: Aprox. 1,352
GARAGE: Yes, detached.
FENCED YARD: Yes, large backyard.
PET RULE: Yes with non-refundable pet fee and there are certain breed restrictions
SMOKING: No Smoking in Property
MIN. LEASE: 12 Months
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In
HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $45 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.

Please give us a call if you have any questions or view our website www.gluthwrightproperties.com

(RLNE5889404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Bartway Drive have any available units?
1606 Bartway Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1606 Bartway Drive have?
Some of 1606 Bartway Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Bartway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Bartway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Bartway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Bartway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Bartway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Bartway Drive offers parking.
Does 1606 Bartway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Bartway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Bartway Drive have a pool?
No, 1606 Bartway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Bartway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1606 Bartway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Bartway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Bartway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Bartway Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1606 Bartway Drive has units with air conditioning.
