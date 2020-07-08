Amenities

1606 Bartway Drive Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON! AUGUST 5TH. 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath home. Fenced in backyard. $1,325 per month rent. - AVAILABLE AUGUST 5TH. Very nice home in the heart of Murfreesboro. Close to MTSU and the downtown square. 1,351 square feet. 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath. Original hardwood floors throughout with tile in bathrooms. Large fenced in backyard and mature trees in the rear. Huge detached garage/carport. Storage building in backyard. Partial remodel with new windows and HVAC is only 3 years old. New vanity in the bathroom. Call Chris to schedule a showing (225) 268-8215



www.gluthwrightproperties.com



AVAILABLE DATE: 8/5/2020

RENT: $1,325.00

DEPOSIT: $1,300.00

APPLICATION FEE: $45

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 1 1/2

SQ FT: Aprox. 1,352

GARAGE: Yes, detached.

FENCED YARD: Yes, large backyard.

PET RULE: Yes with non-refundable pet fee and there are certain breed restrictions

SMOKING: No Smoking in Property

MIN. LEASE: 12 Months

RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In

HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $45 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.



Please give us a call if you have any questions or view our website www.gluthwrightproperties.com



