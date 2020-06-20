1355 Benley St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

See Virtual TOUR www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNdTaLbfrPI&feature=youtu.be

All New Paint May 8th Recently Updated Two Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths Town Home for Rent in Murfreesboro, TN! LG Open Kitchen w/ Newer Appliances, Plenty of Cabinetry A LG Breakfast Nook & LG Laundry Room! Separate Den with Half Bath Down. 2 Bedrooms located upstairs. The Master Suite has Large Double Closets! This Home is Located in a Convenient Area on A Cul-De-Sac Street, Close to Middle TN. State University, Restaurants and Lots of Convenient Shopping areas. This is a Must See! UNIT IS NOT FURNISHED-PHOTOS ARE OF DIFFERENT UNIT WITH THE SAME LAYOUT ETC. $200 leasing fee. Pets: Small Dog Only [Sorry, There is A NO Cat Policy]