Murfreesboro, TN
1355 Benley St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

1355 Benley St

1355 Bentley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1355 Bentley Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
See Virtual TOUR www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNdTaLbfrPI&feature=youtu.be
All New Paint May 8th Recently Updated Two Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths Town Home for Rent in Murfreesboro, TN! LG Open Kitchen w/ Newer Appliances, Plenty of Cabinetry A LG Breakfast Nook & LG Laundry Room! Separate Den with Half Bath Down. 2 Bedrooms located upstairs. The Master Suite has Large Double Closets! This Home is Located in a Convenient Area on A Cul-De-Sac Street, Close to Middle TN. State University, Restaurants and Lots of Convenient Shopping areas. This is a Must See! UNIT IS NOT FURNISHED-PHOTOS ARE OF DIFFERENT UNIT WITH THE SAME LAYOUT ETC. $200 leasing fee. Pets: Small Dog Only [Sorry, There is A NO Cat Policy]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 Benley St have any available units?
1355 Benley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
Is 1355 Benley St currently offering any rent specials?
1355 Benley St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 Benley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 Benley St is pet friendly.
Does 1355 Benley St offer parking?
No, 1355 Benley St does not offer parking.
Does 1355 Benley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 Benley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 Benley St have a pool?
No, 1355 Benley St does not have a pool.
Does 1355 Benley St have accessible units?
No, 1355 Benley St does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 Benley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 Benley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1355 Benley St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1355 Benley St does not have units with air conditioning.
