Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

105 E. McKnight Drive

105 East Mcknight Drive · (615) 900-4067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 East Mcknight Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 E. McKnight Drive · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 972 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Charming one level 2BR historic Mboro home, just $1,195/mo! Siegel middle/high! - This historic home has tons of character with all the modern conveniences! Features hardwood floors, new central heat and air, kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher and over-the-range microwave, lots of large windows for tons of natural light, ceiling fans, large front porch with hooks for swing, private treed back yard with small deck, and a storage building in backyard. Located in the heart of Murfreesboro right off Memorial by Blue Coast Burrito, it's a nice 1 mile walk to the downtown square.

Watch the tour here:https://youtu.be/sht66nOkOxs

Available NOW! Call RPM Rental Solutions at 615-900-4067 to schedule your private viewing of this wonderful home!

Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent
*NO PETS
Qualifications: Income 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+, good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required.

Nearby schools: Mitchell Neilson Elementary, Siegel Middle & High Schools (verify school zones)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5671420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 E. McKnight Drive have any available units?
105 E. McKnight Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 E. McKnight Drive have?
Some of 105 E. McKnight Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 E. McKnight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 E. McKnight Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 E. McKnight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 105 E. McKnight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 105 E. McKnight Drive offer parking?
No, 105 E. McKnight Drive does not offer parking.
Does 105 E. McKnight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 E. McKnight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 E. McKnight Drive have a pool?
No, 105 E. McKnight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 105 E. McKnight Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 E. McKnight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 E. McKnight Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 E. McKnight Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 E. McKnight Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 E. McKnight Drive has units with air conditioning.
