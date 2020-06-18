105 E. McKnight Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Charming one level 2BR historic Mboro home, just $1,195/mo! Siegel middle/high! - This historic home has tons of character with all the modern conveniences! Features hardwood floors, new central heat and air, kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher and over-the-range microwave, lots of large windows for tons of natural light, ceiling fans, large front porch with hooks for swing, private treed back yard with small deck, and a storage building in backyard. Located in the heart of Murfreesboro right off Memorial by Blue Coast Burrito, it's a nice 1 mile walk to the downtown square.



Watch the tour here:https://youtu.be/sht66nOkOxs



Available NOW! Call RPM Rental Solutions at 615-900-4067 to schedule your private viewing of this wonderful home!



Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent

*NO PETS

Qualifications: Income 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+, good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required.



Nearby schools: Mitchell Neilson Elementary, Siegel Middle & High Schools (verify school zones)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5671420)