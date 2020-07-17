Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage bbq/grill

3 Bed 2 Bath home within walking distance of MTSU, Boulevard Grill, and Jimmy John's. $1300 per month. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST - Can't beat the location! 102 Second Avenue in Murfreesboro is within walking distance to MTSU. 3 bedroom 2 bath 1,100 sq foot home. New central heating and air. Hardwood floors throughout. Large bathrooms and closets. Private driveway. WASHER and DRYER included. Sidewalks and bike lanes. Bike or walk to class. $1300 per mth rent. $1300 security deposit. Schedule a viewing today www.gluthwrightproperties.com or call Chris at (225) 268-8215



AVAILABLE DATE: 7/1/20

RENT: $1300.00

DEPOSIT: $1300.00

APPLICATION FEE: $45

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

SQ FT: Aprox. 1,100

GARAGE: No, but onsite parking. Private driveway.

FENCED YARD: Partial

PET RULE: No

SMOKING: No Smoking in Property

MIN. LEASE: 12 Months

RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In

HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $45 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.



Please give us a call if you have any questions or view our website www.gluthwrightproperties.com



