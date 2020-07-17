All apartments in Murfreesboro
102 Second Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

102 Second Avenue

102 2nd Avenue · (615) 260-0903
Location

102 2nd Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 Second Avenue · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath home within walking distance of MTSU, Boulevard Grill, and Jimmy John's. $1300 per month. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST - Can't beat the location! 102 Second Avenue in Murfreesboro is within walking distance to MTSU. 3 bedroom 2 bath 1,100 sq foot home. New central heating and air. Hardwood floors throughout. Large bathrooms and closets. Private driveway. WASHER and DRYER included. Sidewalks and bike lanes. Bike or walk to class. $1300 per mth rent. $1300 security deposit. Schedule a viewing today www.gluthwrightproperties.com or call Chris at (225) 268-8215

AVAILABLE DATE: 7/1/20
RENT: $1300.00
DEPOSIT: $1300.00
APPLICATION FEE: $45
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
SQ FT: Aprox. 1,100
GARAGE: No, but onsite parking. Private driveway.
FENCED YARD: Partial
PET RULE: No
SMOKING: No Smoking in Property
MIN. LEASE: 12 Months
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In
HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $45 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.

Please give us a call if you have any questions or view our website www.gluthwrightproperties.com

(RLNE2436991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Second Avenue have any available units?
102 Second Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Second Avenue have?
Some of 102 Second Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
102 Second Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Second Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 102 Second Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 102 Second Avenue offers parking.
Does 102 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Second Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 102 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 102 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 102 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Second Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Second Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Second Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
