mud island
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:00 PM
113 Apartments for rent in Mud Island, Memphis, TN
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Riverset Apartments
100 Riverset Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$955
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1079 sqft
Luxury apartment homes next to Mississippi Greenbelt Park. On a peninsula between Mississippi and Wolf Rivers. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community has putting green and racquetball court. Bike storage available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Harbor Island Apartments and Townhomes
444 Island Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,335
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lifestyle Youve Been Looking For
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
24 Units Available
Grand Island Apartment Homes
300 Island Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1385 sqft
The Lifestyle Youve Been Looking For. DOWNTOWN LIVING AT ITS FINEST. The newest luxury apartments located on beautiful Mud Island in downtown Memphi
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
674 Marina Cottage Dr
674 Marina Cottage Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1742 sqft
Harbor Town Living - New Availability - Don't Miss This Rare Vacancy! Best spot in Harbor Town w/views of the harbor, pyramid and downtown!! The owner's have upgraded and made this magazine worthy!! Living area w/ Fire Place, SCREENED PORCH, built
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1372 Island Town Dr
1372 Island Town Dr, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2586 sqft
Huge 4 bd 2.5 bath with bonus room 2586 sq ft. Pets are allowed with owner approval. available immediately upon approved application. - Huge 4 bd 2.5 bath with bonus room 2586 sq ft. All bedrooms are on 2nd floor. Large open kitchen with Island.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
682 Marina Cottage Dr.
682 Marina Cottage Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1700 sqft
682 Marina Cottage - Come view this beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms condo downtown. It has beautiful views of the marina and pyramid. Enjoy your screened porch in mosquito free comfort. Granite in kitchen and baths.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1351 E ISLAND
1351 Island Pl E, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1351 E ISLAND in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
243 ISLAND VILLAGE
243 Island Village Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1271 sqft
Adorable 3 bed/2 bath home on Mud Island AVAILABLE NOW! This home sits in a quiet neighborhood with a 2 car rear loading garage and a private patio in the back. Beautiful hardwood flooring and high ceilings greet you as you enter this home.
Results within 1 mile of Mud Island
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Metro 67
67 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,096
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1329 sqft
Boasting either river or city views, the pet-friendly apartment community features bamboo flooring, a gym, subway tile backsplashes, and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown Memphis, with easy access to I-40.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
15 Units Available
ReNew Riverview
99 N Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$813
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,134
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1293 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
The Tennessee Brewery
495 Tennessee Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1176 sqft
Spacious homes with gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community features a fitness center and covered parking. Located just five minutes from downtown Memphis.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
Gayoso House
130 S Front St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$975
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
874 sqft
The Apartments at Peabody Place featuring Gayoso House is located in the heart of downtown's historic block in Memphis, TN.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
19 Units Available
Chisca on Main
272 S Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1107 sqft
The Chisca was the hotel of choice for railroad travelers, mule dealers, and entertainers who prized its prime location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Fielder Square
70 S 4th St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,131
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$974
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1132 sqft
Discover the good life at Fielder Square. This stunning community offers a variety of unique floor plans boasting full of beautifully designed architecture, curved walls, hardwood style flooring and modern amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
38 Units Available
266 Lofts
266 South Front Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1027 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1163 sqft
Enjoy dining, entertainment, exercise, work, and even education all only a walk or a trolley ride away from your apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Adler Apartments
267 S Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$925
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adler Apartments is located in the South Main Historic District in downtown Memphis, TN. Comprised of 22 units, our community offers a unique mix of efficiencies, one and two bedroom units.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
Pembroke Square
125 South Main Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
785 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pembroke Square is a Belz Development Community located in the historic block of Peabody Place in downtown Memphis, TN. Constructed in 1902, this project is a combination of commercial space and multi-family living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 S Main Street #202
600 South Main Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1618 sqft
2BD/2BA Condo Located in Central Station Lofts. Spacious + Flex Room. Available 7/10/2020 - 2BD/2BA condo on the 2nd floor. 1,618 square feet. Spacious floor plan. Features great room, breakfast bar, hardwood floors and laundry room. Flex room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18 W Georgia Ave
18 West Georgia Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2500 sqft
Fabulous 3 bd 3 bath with bonus room condo 2471 sq ft w patio,2 car garage and private upper deck view of city - Fabulous 3bd 3 bath 2471 sq ft with 2 car garage, patio, bonus room with upper private deck overlooking the city.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
50 Gayoso Avenue #204
50 Gayoso Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,195
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
50 Gayoso Avenue #204 - Furnished studio available for move in 07/10 at the historic Barton Flats downtown! Located next door to Autozone headquarters, this condo features beautiful plank hardwood flooring, concrete counter tops, stainless steel
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
378 S Main St #3
378 South Main Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1148 sqft
Prime Location 1 bd Condo w/ patio and 1 assigned parking space included on S Main.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
245 Madison Avenue # 705
245 Madison Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
864 sqft
245 Madison Avenue # 705 Available 07/17/20 1 bedroom apartment in Downtown - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Downtown Memphis features central heat & air, stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer, walk-in closet, and off-street
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1
426 North Front Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
426 N. Front Street #306 - 426 1 Available 07/17/20 Rare Vacancy in Awesome Buiilding Downtown!! - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is in the heart of Downtown and just minutes away from the medical district, S.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
109 N Main Street Unit 406
109 North Main Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN MEMPHIS - This beautiful 1BR/1bath is located at Claridge House at the corner of North Main St., and Adams, overlooking the Civic Center, and just a quick walk down to the banks of the Mississippi River.