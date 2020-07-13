All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:29 PM

Lincoln at Wolfchase

Open Now until 6pm
2460 Vintage Dr · (833) 847-6631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN 38016
Countrywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-202B · Avail. Sep 29

$821

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 04-102A · Avail. Oct 8

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincoln at Wolfchase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
hot tub
trash valet
Lincoln at Wolfchase Apartments features the little comforts and conveniences that add up to the kind of luxury apartments that residents appreciate. Lincoln at Wolfchase apartment homes offer the amenities and special touches that a long way toward making your life enjoyable. Expect more from your next home. apartments with exceptional details such as resort-style swimming pool, spacious floor plans with walking closets, garden tubs in select units as well as shower stalls. 9-foot ceilings with crown molding showcase the living area. Close to entertainment, the Wolfchase Mall and Downtown night life. Just blocks away from I-40. Great convenience to anywhere.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $109 per applicant
Deposit: $200-One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0.00
rent: 40.00
limit: 2
fee: 300.00
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets of either cats and or dogs. There are exceptions, no aggressive breeds. Maximum weight limit of 60 lbs. There is a $300 one-time pet fee. Monthly pet rent is $20 per pet.For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Assigned paid covered parking per space or garages available. Covered parking $35 per space, Garage $75 to $100. First come, first available in parking lots/ lanes. Please call for details.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lincoln at Wolfchase have any available units?
Lincoln at Wolfchase has 2 units available starting at $821 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Lincoln at Wolfchase have?
Some of Lincoln at Wolfchase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln at Wolfchase currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln at Wolfchase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincoln at Wolfchase pet-friendly?
Yes, Lincoln at Wolfchase is pet friendly.
Does Lincoln at Wolfchase offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln at Wolfchase offers parking.
Does Lincoln at Wolfchase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lincoln at Wolfchase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln at Wolfchase have a pool?
Yes, Lincoln at Wolfchase has a pool.
Does Lincoln at Wolfchase have accessible units?
No, Lincoln at Wolfchase does not have accessible units.
Does Lincoln at Wolfchase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincoln at Wolfchase has units with dishwashers.

