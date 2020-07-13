Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly carport fire pit hot tub trash valet

Lincoln at Wolfchase Apartments features the little comforts and conveniences that add up to the kind of luxury apartments that residents appreciate. Lincoln at Wolfchase apartment homes offer the amenities and special touches that a long way toward making your life enjoyable. Expect more from your next home. apartments with exceptional details such as resort-style swimming pool, spacious floor plans with walking closets, garden tubs in select units as well as shower stalls. 9-foot ceilings with crown molding showcase the living area. Close to entertainment, the Wolfchase Mall and Downtown night life. Just blocks away from I-40. Great convenience to anywhere.