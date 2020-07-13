Lincoln at Wolfchase.

Lease Length: 6-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $109 per applicant
Deposit: $200-One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0.00
rent: 40.00
limit: 2
fee: 300.00
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets of either cats and or dogs. There are exceptions, no aggressive breeds. Maximum weight limit of 60 lbs. There is a $300 one-time pet fee. Monthly pet rent is $20 per pet.For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Assigned paid covered parking per space or garages available. Covered parking $35 per space, Garage $75 to $100. First come, first available in parking lots/ lanes. Please call for details.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease