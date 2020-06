Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

UPDATED 4 bed, 3 bath home. - UPDATED 4 bed, 3 bath home. This wonderful family home has loads to offer: updated bathrooms, LOTS of counter space in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances including stove, dishwasher, and microwave, formal dining room, separate laundry room, 4th bedroom may be used as an office or bonus room, fenced back yard with covered patio, dual vanities in master bath, and 2 car garage. Call today to see this great home.



(RLNE5767603)