Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

539 E. Parkway S. - Beautiful Home Near Overton Park + Must See + Move-in Ready - Spectacular 5 bedrooms 6.5 Baths' home located in Cooper Subdivision of Memphis is now available. With a gorgeous entry that leads into the great room and includes a wet bar and a huge window wall with the perfect view of the backyard. A separate living room that provides access to the screened sunroom with ceiling fans. The separate dining room is huge with a fireplace and beautiful chandelier lights. The kitchen includes a separate breakfast room, huge pantry, and island in kitchen. The kitchen also includes a cooktop, double oven, disposal, and dishwasher and trash compactor. The grand stair in the great room and the 3 story atrium is spectacular. All bedrooms have their own bath and closet/walk-in closet. There is a master bedroom located downstairs with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout the house except for the kitchen and bathrooms. The upstairs level has a split bedroom plan. The two bedrooms on the right side are very spacious and both have their own bathroom with walk-in closets and also both bedrooms have fireplaces. There is a big laundry room with washer and dryer hookups only and a sink. On the left side of the house, you will find the Master bedroom and includes a huge balcony overlooking the garden. Master bathroom includes double vanity sinks, walk-in shower, two walk-in closets and a whirlpool tub overlooking a beautiful scene. The backyard includes an in-ground pool with a slide. 4 car detached garage. Outside storage. Tenants will be responsible for all pool and yard care responsibilities.



Please call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing.



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year

Make 3 times the rent



(RLNE1854428)