Memphis, TN
539 E. Parkway S.
539 E. Parkway S.

539 East Parkway South · (901) 820-4367 ext. 1005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

539 East Parkway South, Memphis, TN 38104
East Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 539 E. Parkway S. · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6.5 Bath · 7844 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
539 E. Parkway S. - Beautiful Home Near Overton Park + Must See + Move-in Ready - Spectacular 5 bedrooms 6.5 Baths' home located in Cooper Subdivision of Memphis is now available. With a gorgeous entry that leads into the great room and includes a wet bar and a huge window wall with the perfect view of the backyard. A separate living room that provides access to the screened sunroom with ceiling fans. The separate dining room is huge with a fireplace and beautiful chandelier lights. The kitchen includes a separate breakfast room, huge pantry, and island in kitchen. The kitchen also includes a cooktop, double oven, disposal, and dishwasher and trash compactor. The grand stair in the great room and the 3 story atrium is spectacular. All bedrooms have their own bath and closet/walk-in closet. There is a master bedroom located downstairs with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout the house except for the kitchen and bathrooms. The upstairs level has a split bedroom plan. The two bedrooms on the right side are very spacious and both have their own bathroom with walk-in closets and also both bedrooms have fireplaces. There is a big laundry room with washer and dryer hookups only and a sink. On the left side of the house, you will find the Master bedroom and includes a huge balcony overlooking the garden. Master bathroom includes double vanity sinks, walk-in shower, two walk-in closets and a whirlpool tub overlooking a beautiful scene. The backyard includes an in-ground pool with a slide. 4 car detached garage. Outside storage. Tenants will be responsible for all pool and yard care responsibilities.

Please call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing.

QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times the rent

(RLNE1854428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 E. Parkway S. have any available units?
539 E. Parkway S. has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 E. Parkway S. have?
Some of 539 E. Parkway S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 E. Parkway S. currently offering any rent specials?
539 E. Parkway S. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 E. Parkway S. pet-friendly?
No, 539 E. Parkway S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 539 E. Parkway S. offer parking?
Yes, 539 E. Parkway S. does offer parking.
Does 539 E. Parkway S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 E. Parkway S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 E. Parkway S. have a pool?
Yes, 539 E. Parkway S. has a pool.
Does 539 E. Parkway S. have accessible units?
No, 539 E. Parkway S. does not have accessible units.
Does 539 E. Parkway S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 E. Parkway S. has units with dishwashers.
