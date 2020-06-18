All apartments in Memphis
529 Cairn Dr Ext

529 Cairn Drive Ext · (901) 244-4453
Location

529 Cairn Drive Ext, Memphis, TN 38018
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1744 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook or other social media. Please do not send money via pay pal or provide your credit card or debit card information over the phone.

Now leasing a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cordova off of Germantown Parkway between Walnut Grove and Trinity. Conveniently located this home offers the following:

1744 SF
Freshly Painted
New Carpet
Large Great Room With Fireplace
Separate Dining Area
Eat In kitchen
Kitchen Island
Large Master Bedroom With Fireplace
Master Bath with Double Sinks.
Screened In Porch/Sunroom
Fenced Yard
2 Car Garage

Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 ex 3

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

