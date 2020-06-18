529 Cairn Dr Ext

Amenities
Now leasing a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cordova off of Germantown Parkway between Walnut Grove and Trinity. Conveniently located this home offers the following:
1744 SF
Freshly Painted
New Carpet
Large Great Room With Fireplace
Separate Dining Area
Eat In kitchen
Kitchen Island
Large Master Bedroom With Fireplace
Master Bath with Double Sinks.
Screened In Porch/Sunroom
Fenced Yard
2 Car Garage
Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 ex 3
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.