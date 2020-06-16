All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 4272 Walnut Grove Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
4272 Walnut Grove Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4272 Walnut Grove Rd.

4272 Walnut Grove Road · (901) 347-3148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4272 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38117
Pidgeon Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
Very Beautiful Home off Walnut Grove - Elegant stately southern home located in the heart of East Memphis in the highly sought after Pidgeon Estates subdivision. Home features a contemporary open floor plan with magnificent winding central staircase overlooking bank of windows to expansive backyard with pool & patio. Pool is open year round and pool maintenance is included in the rental price. Chef's kitchen features custom cabinets, tile, granite , Viking professional 6 burner cook top, and commercial sub zero refrigerator. There are 4 large bedrooms each with its own unique private bathroom. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. This is a wonderful home for entertaining !

Furnishings not included
No further cosmetic alterations will be made to this home

Please visit our website: www.advantagepropertymgmt.com to view photos or to apply for this home online.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (901) 347-3148

This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.

**Homeowner only wants a 2 year lease agreement and no less**

**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**

We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.

(RLNE4958953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. have any available units?
4272 Walnut Grove Rd. has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. have?
Some of 4272 Walnut Grove Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4272 Walnut Grove Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. offer parking?
No, 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. has a pool.
Does 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4272 Walnut Grove Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4272 Walnut Grove Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr
Memphis, TN 38115
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128
Memphis, TN 38111
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38118
Chisca on Main
272 S Main St
Memphis, TN 38103
The Stella
2165 E River Trace Dr
Memphis, TN 38134
Ashton Hills
4183 Troost Drive
Memphis, TN 38128
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir
Memphis, TN 38115
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr
Memphis, TN 38116

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity