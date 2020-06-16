4272 Walnut Grove Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool

Very Beautiful Home off Walnut Grove - Elegant stately southern home located in the heart of East Memphis in the highly sought after Pidgeon Estates subdivision. Home features a contemporary open floor plan with magnificent winding central staircase overlooking bank of windows to expansive backyard with pool & patio. Pool is open year round and pool maintenance is included in the rental price. Chef's kitchen features custom cabinets, tile, granite , Viking professional 6 burner cook top, and commercial sub zero refrigerator. There are 4 large bedrooms each with its own unique private bathroom. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. This is a wonderful home for entertaining !



Furnishings not included

No further cosmetic alterations will be made to this home



This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.



**Homeowner only wants a 2 year lease agreement and no less**



**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**



We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.



