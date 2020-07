Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located in the heart of Midtown. Condo has been newly renovated front to back and has all the bells and whistles. All appliances including washer and dryer. Call for an immediate showing. This one will not last!

Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located in the heart of Midtown. Condo has been newly renovated front to back and has all the bells and whistles. All appliances including washer and dryer. Call for an immediate showing. This one will not last!