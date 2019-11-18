All apartments in Hendersonville
Find more places like 89 Cages Rd - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hendersonville, TN
/
89 Cages Rd - B
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

89 Cages Rd - B

89 Cages Rd · (615) 207-8806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hendersonville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

89 Cages Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 16

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Like new, two story Townhouse with lake view. Open floor plan and loaded with amenities. 9' Ceilings, Extra large kitchen including island, raised bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, under cabinet lighting and walk in pantry. Laminate hardwood floors throughout entire unit with tile floors in baths. Granite counter tops in all baths. Walk in closets. Energy efficient. Yard Maintenance is included in rent. High speed internet available , Central Heat & Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. Walk-in closets, Covered patio and balcony with large deck, Laundry room / hookups, Yard Maintenance and trash pick up is included in rent. Pets on case by case basis. with an additional $300 added to security deposit and $35 per a month. $30 Non Refundable application fee per adult applicant. Online applications go to: https://havenholdings.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Owner/Landlord is a Licensed Real Estate Agent.

Plan does not reflected changes to master bath that includes dual vanities and additional deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Cages Rd - B have any available units?
89 Cages Rd - B has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hendersonville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hendersonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 Cages Rd - B have?
Some of 89 Cages Rd - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Cages Rd - B currently offering any rent specials?
89 Cages Rd - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Cages Rd - B pet-friendly?
No, 89 Cages Rd - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hendersonville.
Does 89 Cages Rd - B offer parking?
No, 89 Cages Rd - B does not offer parking.
Does 89 Cages Rd - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Cages Rd - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Cages Rd - B have a pool?
No, 89 Cages Rd - B does not have a pool.
Does 89 Cages Rd - B have accessible units?
No, 89 Cages Rd - B does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Cages Rd - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Cages Rd - B has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 89 Cages Rd - B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln
Hendersonville, TN 37075
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI
Hendersonville, TN 37075
1070 Main
1070 W Main St
Hendersonville, TN 37075
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr
Hendersonville, TN 37075
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Sumner Estates
350 Old Shackle Island Rd
Hendersonville, TN 37075

Similar Pages

Hendersonville 1 BedroomsHendersonville 2 Bedrooms
Hendersonville Apartments with GymHendersonville Apartments with Parking
Hendersonville Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity