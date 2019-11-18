89 Cages Rd - B

Amenities

Like new, two story Townhouse with lake view. Open floor plan and loaded with amenities. 9' Ceilings, Extra large kitchen including island, raised bar, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, under cabinet lighting and walk in pantry. Laminate hardwood floors throughout entire unit with tile floors in baths. Granite counter tops in all baths. Walk in closets. Energy efficient. Yard Maintenance is included in rent. High speed internet available , Central Heat & Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. Walk-in closets, Covered patio and balcony with large deck, Laundry room / hookups, Yard Maintenance and trash pick up is included in rent. Pets on case by case basis. with an additional $300 added to security deposit and $35 per a month. $30 Non Refundable application fee per adult applicant. Online applications go to: https://havenholdings.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Owner/Landlord is a Licensed Real Estate Agent.



Plan does not reflected changes to master bath that includes dual vanities and additional deck.