Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Town house in gated community - Property Id: 312611



Immaculate town house. Master down with large walk-in closet. Powder room. Two bedrooms and full bath up. Bonus room up. Hardwood throughout main living area. Laundry rm. Stainless appliances. Refrigerator included. Gas fireplace. Two car garage. Present tenant still enjoying the home, but easy show for serious new renter.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/113-england-pl-hendersonville-tn/312611

Property Id 312611



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5955148)