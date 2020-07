Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a beautiful 2 bd/1ba home located in Franklin! Hardwood floors throughout. On the main floor, you will find a bonus room. The kitchen and the bathroom both have tile flooring. Big front and back yard. Pet fee is $50/month. Perfect location, close to many restaurants. Rent includes lawn care.