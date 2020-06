Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry pool

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment! - Welcome home to 900 Mountain Creek Road, Unit 439! This one bedroom, one bath home is perfect for anyone looking for a convenient location and low maintenance living. Just minutes from the interstate and downtown, you'll love living in this community. It offers full access to a pool, gym, laundry room, and a gated community that has a guard in the evenings. Call us today for your showing! This one wont last long.



(RLNE5851981)