863 Flynn St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

This unit is a MUST SEE! Ideally located for downtown professionals, medical professionals at nearby Erlanger or UTC students.This gem is designed to accommodate upscale tastes and provide the ultimate in privacy and security.Two large bedrooms, and two full baths, along with a sunny living area, and informal dining area, are just the basics of this lovely condo.Spectacular kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar! Sliding door from living room opens onto one of two private balconies that this corner unit offers. Plenty of closet space, nine-foot ceilings, plus stackable washer & dryer in the unit, on top of secure entry doors, reserved parking and a building elevator, add the finishing touches to make this the most desirable unit in the area.



Shown by appointment only. Schedule your viewing today!