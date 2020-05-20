All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated June 7 2020 at 10:59 AM

863 Flynn St

863 Flynn Street · (423) 208-9444
Location

863 Flynn Street, Chattanooga, TN 37403
Downtown Chattanooga

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 306 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
This unit is a MUST SEE! Ideally located for downtown professionals, medical professionals at nearby Erlanger or UTC students.This gem is designed to accommodate upscale tastes and provide the ultimate in privacy and security.Two large bedrooms, and two full baths, along with a sunny living area, and informal dining area, are just the basics of this lovely condo.Spectacular kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar! Sliding door from living room opens onto one of two private balconies that this corner unit offers. Plenty of closet space, nine-foot ceilings, plus stackable washer & dryer in the unit, on top of secure entry doors, reserved parking and a building elevator, add the finishing touches to make this the most desirable unit in the area.

Shown by appointment only. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 Flynn St have any available units?
863 Flynn St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 863 Flynn St have?
Some of 863 Flynn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 Flynn St currently offering any rent specials?
863 Flynn St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Flynn St pet-friendly?
No, 863 Flynn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 863 Flynn St offer parking?
Yes, 863 Flynn St does offer parking.
Does 863 Flynn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 863 Flynn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Flynn St have a pool?
No, 863 Flynn St does not have a pool.
Does 863 Flynn St have accessible units?
No, 863 Flynn St does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Flynn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 863 Flynn St has units with dishwashers.
