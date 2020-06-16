812 Fort Wood St

Amenities

Available 08/01/20



Location! Location! Location! Across from the Administrative Services Building. Perfect for UTC students wanting to live off campus, yet close enough to walk to class. 6+ private bedrooms in beautiful, sought after, historic Fort Wood - only steps from campus! 3 separate living/gathering areas within this home. Recently remodeled with new carpet and paint. Ample on and off street parking; washer and dryer; full kitchen. Are you an athlete? Consider making our home your team house. Share common interests? Share similar majors? This home could easily become a legacy house, being passed down to the next members of your group year after year! Make lasting memories with lifelong friends.

No Pets Allowed



