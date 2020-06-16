All apartments in Chattanooga
812 Fort Wood St
812 Fort Wood St

812 Fort Wood St
Location

812 Fort Wood St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2 baths, $3300 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,300

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 Moc's View - Property Id: 287373

Location! Location! Location! Across from the Administrative Services Building. Perfect for UTC students wanting to live off campus, yet close enough to walk to class. 6+ private bedrooms in beautiful, sought after, historic Fort Wood - only steps from campus! 3 separate living/gathering areas within this home. Recently remodeled with new carpet and paint. Ample on and off street parking; washer and dryer; full kitchen. Are you an athlete? Consider making our home your team house. Share common interests? Share similar majors? This home could easily become a legacy house, being passed down to the next members of your group year after year! Make lasting memories with lifelong friends.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Fort Wood St have any available units?
812 Fort Wood St has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Fort Wood St have?
Some of 812 Fort Wood St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Fort Wood St currently offering any rent specials?
812 Fort Wood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Fort Wood St pet-friendly?
No, 812 Fort Wood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 812 Fort Wood St offer parking?
Yes, 812 Fort Wood St offers parking.
Does 812 Fort Wood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Fort Wood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Fort Wood St have a pool?
No, 812 Fort Wood St does not have a pool.
Does 812 Fort Wood St have accessible units?
No, 812 Fort Wood St does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Fort Wood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Fort Wood St has units with dishwashers.
