Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

812 Federal Street Available 08/17/20 Coming Soon - 2 Bedroom and One Bath Renovated Bungalow in North Chattanooga - Great renovated bungalow in North Shore! Home has been completed renovated to include new luxurious vinyl plank throughout, updated kitchen and bath. Dining room could easily be used as a 2nd bedroom. It has a closet and doors to close it off from the remainder of the house. Walking Distance to Tremont Tavern. Enjoy the sights and sounds of North Chattanooga from the covered front porch. Don't let this one pass you by!



Pets friendly - certain breed restrictions,size, and fees apply .

Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felony.



