All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like 812 Federal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
812 Federal Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

812 Federal Street

812 Federal Street · (423) 800-5031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

812 Federal Street, Chattanooga, TN 37405
Riverview - Stuart Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 812 Federal Street · Avail. Aug 17

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
812 Federal Street Available 08/17/20 Coming Soon - 2 Bedroom and One Bath Renovated Bungalow in North Chattanooga - Great renovated bungalow in North Shore! Home has been completed renovated to include new luxurious vinyl plank throughout, updated kitchen and bath. Dining room could easily be used as a 2nd bedroom. It has a closet and doors to close it off from the remainder of the house. Walking Distance to Tremont Tavern. Enjoy the sights and sounds of North Chattanooga from the covered front porch. Don't let this one pass you by!

Pets friendly - certain breed restrictions,size, and fees apply .
Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felony.

(RLNE5095814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Federal Street have any available units?
812 Federal Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Federal Street have?
Some of 812 Federal Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Federal Street currently offering any rent specials?
812 Federal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Federal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Federal Street is pet friendly.
Does 812 Federal Street offer parking?
Yes, 812 Federal Street offers parking.
Does 812 Federal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Federal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Federal Street have a pool?
No, 812 Federal Street does not have a pool.
Does 812 Federal Street have accessible units?
No, 812 Federal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Federal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Federal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 812 Federal Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Creekside
3131 Mountain Creek Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37415
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr
Chattanooga, TN 37416
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Views at Signal Mountain
4053 Priceless Vw
Chattanooga, TN 37415
Station at 203
203 East Main Street
Chattanooga, TN 37408
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue
Chattanooga, TN 37405

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GAEast Ridge, TNTullahoma, TN
Soddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TNManchester, TN
Red Bank, TNFairview, GARome, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcHickory Valley Hamilton Place
Friends Of Mountain CreekNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity