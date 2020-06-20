510 Fortwood Place

Amenities

Get it before everyone else! 1/2 off a months' rent at move-in!!



This beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath home is located in Fortwood Historic District! This home features carpet flooring throughout the main living areas and bedroom.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and the bathroom has vinyl flooring as well.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Microwave



You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large covered deck. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

Total Electric Service

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System

Ceiling Fans

Lawn Care Included



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.