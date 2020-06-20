All apartments in Chattanooga
Chattanooga, TN
510 Fortwood Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:44 PM

510 Fortwood Place

510 Fortwood Place · (423) 888-0125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 Fortwood Place, Chattanooga, TN 37403
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Get it before everyone else! 1/2 off a months' rent at move-in!!

This beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath home is located in Fortwood Historic District! This home features carpet flooring throughout the main living areas and bedroom.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and the bathroom has vinyl flooring as well.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Microwave

You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large covered deck. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Ceiling Fans
Lawn Care Included

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Fortwood Place have any available units?
510 Fortwood Place has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Fortwood Place have?
Some of 510 Fortwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Fortwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
510 Fortwood Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Fortwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 510 Fortwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 510 Fortwood Place offer parking?
No, 510 Fortwood Place does not offer parking.
Does 510 Fortwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Fortwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Fortwood Place have a pool?
No, 510 Fortwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 510 Fortwood Place have accessible units?
No, 510 Fortwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Fortwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Fortwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
