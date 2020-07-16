4073 Alexis Cir

Amenities

For more information, contact Shirley Moore at (423) 838-9900. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1320543 to view more pictures of this property. Clean, well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home just off Hwy 153 , nestled west of 153, near VW, Amazon, , airport, malls, downtown and medical facilities. On the main level you have living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, and half bath . All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with master bath, guest bath and laundry room. Fresh paint throughout and carpet was just replaced. No smokers please!Small pet is allowed with a non-refundable pet fee. Must provide picture of pet for owner approval. Applicant full credit reports with credit scores must be submitted with application. Can pull from Credit Karma!