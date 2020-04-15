All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:38 AM

406 Somerville Ave

406 Somerville Avenue · (423) 668-0151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

406 Somerville Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37405
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FIRST MONTH HALF OFF!You will definitely need to call quickly on this one! Right in the middle of the North shore area, Within walking distance to 25+ restaurants, many retail specialty shops, Whole Foods, and downtown Chattanooga!
Walking in the front door you will find the living area with hardwood floors, off of the living area is the dining area, which leads to the kitchen, laundry area. and finally, the bedroom is located in the back of the home. This home is gorgeous inside and out! Let's not forget the fully fenced yard as well....Call us today to make your appointment! 423-668-0151

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Somerville Ave have any available units?
406 Somerville Ave has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Somerville Ave have?
Some of 406 Somerville Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Somerville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
406 Somerville Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Somerville Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Somerville Ave is pet friendly.
Does 406 Somerville Ave offer parking?
No, 406 Somerville Ave does not offer parking.
Does 406 Somerville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Somerville Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Somerville Ave have a pool?
No, 406 Somerville Ave does not have a pool.
Does 406 Somerville Ave have accessible units?
No, 406 Somerville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Somerville Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Somerville Ave has units with dishwashers.
