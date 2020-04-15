406 Somerville Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FIRST MONTH HALF OFF!You will definitely need to call quickly on this one! Right in the middle of the North shore area, Within walking distance to 25+ restaurants, many retail specialty shops, Whole Foods, and downtown Chattanooga!

Walking in the front door you will find the living area with hardwood floors, off of the living area is the dining area, which leads to the kitchen, laundry area. and finally, the bedroom is located in the back of the home. This home is gorgeous inside and out! Let's not forget the fully fenced yard as well....Call us today to make your appointment! 423-668-0151