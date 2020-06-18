All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3711 West Avenue

3711 West Avenue · (423) 800-5031 ext. 203
Location

3711 West Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3711 West Avenue · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Like New Everything - Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedrooms, a huge master bath and a living room. You will appreciate the beautiful newly renovated kitchen with beautiful counter. The hardwood floors are newly stained and have a gorgeous shine. Almost new paint throughout the house makes the home look new. The home features specialty light fixtures, a specialty shower and a new vanities. The large yard would be perfect for throwing a football or playing with kids. Home is convenient to I75, I27 and I24.

Pet friendly -No Dangerous breeds, size restrictions, must be over 2 years old and fees apply Max 2 pets. The owner charges a $50 monthly pet fee per pet.

Central HVAC with electric heat and Washer/Dryer Connections

Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4529525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

