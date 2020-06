Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 05/15/20 Fully Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath North Chatt - Property Id: 97613



This adorable home is located on a large flat lot in the sought after North Shore neighborhood. Zoned for the award winning Normal Park schools, this home also features an all new kitchen and bathroom, refinished hardwood floors, stainless steal appliances, and storage shed behind the home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97613

Property Id 97613



(RLNE5610522)