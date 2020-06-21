2500 E 5th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This Chattanooga Charmer has been updated from top to bottom, new flooring, fresh paint, stainless appliances, and a master bath addition with a walk-in closet. Three miles to Downtown and 8 miles to Hamilton Place makes this an ideal location. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on a corner lot and is only minutes to Memorial and Parkridge hospitals. The first thing you will notice is the great curb appeal and welcoming front porch. Step inside to beautiful hardwood floors, charming arched doorways, and neutral paint throughout. The living room has a cozy wood-burning fireplace. The dining room is open to the living room which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has granite countertops, features plenty of cabinet and counter space and dining area. The master bedroom is spacious. There are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room all on 1 level. This home has great private outdoor living space and patio areas that is perfect for relaxing and is all fenced in. The roof has a lifetime transferable warranty. This home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you as the first new tenants. Make your appointment for your private showing today.