Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2500 E 5th St

2500 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2500 East 5th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Glenwood - Eastdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This Chattanooga Charmer has been updated from top to bottom, new flooring, fresh paint, stainless appliances, and a master bath addition with a walk-in closet. Three miles to Downtown and 8 miles to Hamilton Place makes this an ideal location. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on a corner lot and is only minutes to Memorial and Parkridge hospitals. The first thing you will notice is the great curb appeal and welcoming front porch. Step inside to beautiful hardwood floors, charming arched doorways, and neutral paint throughout. The living room has a cozy wood-burning fireplace. The dining room is open to the living room which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has granite countertops, features plenty of cabinet and counter space and dining area. The master bedroom is spacious. There are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room all on 1 level. This home has great private outdoor living space and patio areas that is perfect for relaxing and is all fenced in. The roof has a lifetime transferable warranty. This home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you as the first new tenants. Make your appointment for your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 E 5th St have any available units?
2500 E 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 E 5th St have?
Some of 2500 E 5th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 E 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
2500 E 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 E 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 E 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 2500 E 5th St offer parking?
No, 2500 E 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 2500 E 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 E 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 E 5th St have a pool?
No, 2500 E 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 2500 E 5th St have accessible units?
No, 2500 E 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 E 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 E 5th St has units with dishwashers.
