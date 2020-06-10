All apartments in Chattanooga
241 Mckeel Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

241 Mckeel Ln

241 Mckeel Ln · (423) 596-3004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

241 Mckeel Ln, Chattanooga, TN 37405

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1556 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318913 to view more pictures of this property. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath rental located off Signal Mountain Blvd in North Chattanooga! Minutes away from Downtown. Easy access to Hwy 27, Shopping, and more! Home offers hardwood floors in main living area, updated kitchen, tray ceilings in master, master with a Whirlpool Tub, Separate Shower, double closets, tray ceiling with french doors leading to outside private deck. Very spacious home sitting on nearly half an acre. Lawn care included at this rental price. Pets negotiable. Call today for your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Mckeel Ln have any available units?
241 Mckeel Ln has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 Mckeel Ln have?
Some of 241 Mckeel Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Mckeel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
241 Mckeel Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Mckeel Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Mckeel Ln is pet friendly.
Does 241 Mckeel Ln offer parking?
No, 241 Mckeel Ln does not offer parking.
Does 241 Mckeel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Mckeel Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Mckeel Ln have a pool?
Yes, 241 Mckeel Ln has a pool.
Does 241 Mckeel Ln have accessible units?
No, 241 Mckeel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Mckeel Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Mckeel Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
