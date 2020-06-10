241 Mckeel Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318913 to view more pictures of this property. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath rental located off Signal Mountain Blvd in North Chattanooga! Minutes away from Downtown. Easy access to Hwy 27, Shopping, and more! Home offers hardwood floors in main living area, updated kitchen, tray ceilings in master, master with a Whirlpool Tub, Separate Shower, double closets, tray ceiling with french doors leading to outside private deck. Very spacious home sitting on nearly half an acre. Lawn care included at this rental price. Pets negotiable. Call today for your private tour!