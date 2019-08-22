1749 White Oak Rd

Amenities

For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318813 to view more pictures of this property. 2/1.5 Bed Rental for ONLY $975/month between North Chattanooga and Red Bank! Gorgeous custom Duplex with beautiful touches that turn this house into a home. Kitchen Island with a newly remodeled kitchen to make cooking more functional. Newly remodeled bathrooms that will wow any guest! Come take a look, call for your private viewing before this rental is gone! Pet fee $500 non-refundable. Pets strictly negotiable on Age, Breed, and Size.