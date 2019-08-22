All apartments in Chattanooga
Chattanooga, TN
1749 White Oak Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

1749 White Oak Rd

1749 Whiteoak Road · (423) 596-3004
Location

1749 Whiteoak Road, Chattanooga, TN 37415
Riverview - Stuart Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318813 to view more pictures of this property. 2/1.5 Bed Rental for ONLY $975/month between North Chattanooga and Red Bank! Gorgeous custom Duplex with beautiful touches that turn this house into a home. Kitchen Island with a newly remodeled kitchen to make cooking more functional. Newly remodeled bathrooms that will wow any guest! Come take a look, call for your private viewing before this rental is gone! Pet fee $500 non-refundable. Pets strictly negotiable on Age, Breed, and Size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 White Oak Rd have any available units?
1749 White Oak Rd has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
Is 1749 White Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1749 White Oak Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 White Oak Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1749 White Oak Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1749 White Oak Rd offer parking?
No, 1749 White Oak Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1749 White Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1749 White Oak Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 White Oak Rd have a pool?
No, 1749 White Oak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1749 White Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 1749 White Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 White Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1749 White Oak Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1749 White Oak Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1749 White Oak Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
