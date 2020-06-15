1300 S Watkins St

Amenities

For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318738 to view more pictures of this property. Corner lot rental in Ridgedale! This crafstman/bungalow is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath home. Open concept with living room open to kitchen and dining room. Bedrooms are nice sized with a shared bath. Laundry/Mud room off kitchen exciting to back off street parking. Kitchen will have a complete appliance package of stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer. Home will have hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen will be white shaker cabinets with granite counter tops. Must see before its gone! Application fee is $40 per applicant. Pets negotiable on age, breed, and size with a non-refundable $500 pet fee. Call today for a tour