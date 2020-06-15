All apartments in Chattanooga
1300 S Watkins St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:56 PM

1300 S Watkins St

1300 South Watkins Street · (423) 596-3004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 South Watkins Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1318738 to view more pictures of this property. Corner lot rental in Ridgedale! This crafstman/bungalow is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath home. Open concept with living room open to kitchen and dining room. Bedrooms are nice sized with a shared bath. Laundry/Mud room off kitchen exciting to back off street parking. Kitchen will have a complete appliance package of stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer. Home will have hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen will be white shaker cabinets with granite counter tops. Must see before its gone! Application fee is $40 per applicant. Pets negotiable on age, breed, and size with a non-refundable $500 pet fee. Call today for a tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 S Watkins St have any available units?
1300 S Watkins St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 S Watkins St have?
Some of 1300 S Watkins St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 S Watkins St currently offering any rent specials?
1300 S Watkins St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 S Watkins St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 S Watkins St is pet friendly.
Does 1300 S Watkins St offer parking?
Yes, 1300 S Watkins St does offer parking.
Does 1300 S Watkins St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 S Watkins St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 S Watkins St have a pool?
No, 1300 S Watkins St does not have a pool.
Does 1300 S Watkins St have accessible units?
No, 1300 S Watkins St does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 S Watkins St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 S Watkins St has units with dishwashers.
