Chattanooga, TN
1107 E 11th St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:02 PM

1107 E 11th St

1107 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1107 East 11th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37403
Bushtown - Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1317476 to view more pictures of this property. Updated 1900's built home for lease located blocks from UTC, and downtown. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home was updated in 2018 with new kitchen, new baths, refinished hardwood floors, and much more. Home comes with new stainless appliance package including Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Home also includes washer and dryer and a large flat screen TV. Home has bigger than normal bedrooms with tall ceilings. Main living area has a fireplace in living room and a separate dining room. Kitchen has been updated with white shaker cabinets and granite counter-tops. Out back is a large back deck with off street parking and detached garage. Small yard makes this home easy maintenance. Call today for a tour or additional questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 E 11th St have any available units?
1107 E 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 E 11th St have?
Some of 1107 E 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 E 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
1107 E 11th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 E 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 1107 E 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 1107 E 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 1107 E 11th St does offer parking.
Does 1107 E 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 E 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 E 11th St have a pool?
No, 1107 E 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 1107 E 11th St have accessible units?
No, 1107 E 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 E 11th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 E 11th St has units with dishwashers.
