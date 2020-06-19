1107 E 11th St

Amenities

For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1317476 to view more pictures of this property. Updated 1900's built home for lease located blocks from UTC, and downtown. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home was updated in 2018 with new kitchen, new baths, refinished hardwood floors, and much more. Home comes with new stainless appliance package including Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Home also includes washer and dryer and a large flat screen TV. Home has bigger than normal bedrooms with tall ceilings. Main living area has a fireplace in living room and a separate dining room. Kitchen has been updated with white shaker cabinets and granite counter-tops. Out back is a large back deck with off street parking and detached garage. Small yard makes this home easy maintenance. Call today for a tour or additional questions.