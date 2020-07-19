All apartments in Bartlett
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:41 PM

3438 Beretta Road

3438 Beretta Road · (901) 444-3735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3438 Beretta Road, Bartlett, TN 38133
Wolfchase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,010

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available for Rental Only- $2010- Security Deposit & $2010- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing -

This newly built 1.5 story Bartlett home offers 4 bedrooms + BONUS or 5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, which the master bathroom suite includes double vanity sink, kitchen with eating area, spacious family room, double car garage & patio area for tons of entertainment. WON'T LAST LONG!!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED**
A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the "Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program" to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,010, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,010, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 Beretta Road have any available units?
3438 Beretta Road has a unit available for $2,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3438 Beretta Road have?
Some of 3438 Beretta Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3438 Beretta Road currently offering any rent specials?
3438 Beretta Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 Beretta Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3438 Beretta Road is pet friendly.
Does 3438 Beretta Road offer parking?
Yes, 3438 Beretta Road offers parking.
Does 3438 Beretta Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 Beretta Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 Beretta Road have a pool?
No, 3438 Beretta Road does not have a pool.
Does 3438 Beretta Road have accessible units?
No, 3438 Beretta Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 Beretta Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3438 Beretta Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3438 Beretta Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3438 Beretta Road has units with air conditioning.
