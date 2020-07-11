/
apartments with washer dryer
50 Apartments for rent in Bartlett, TN with washer-dryer
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
3 Units Available
Wolfchase
Siegel Select - Bartlett
7380 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$949
217 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
747 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bartlett, TN 7380 Stage Rd Hwy 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Bartlett Estates
5494 Blackwell Rd
5494 Blackwell Road, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1718 sqft
5494 Blackwell Rd.-Bartlett Corner Home + Move-in Ready + All Appliances Included - Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home located in Bartlett Estates Subdivision of Bartlett is now available for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Bartlett
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
39 Units Available
Countrywood
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
3 Units Available
Countrywood
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Wolfchase
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Results within 5 miles of Bartlett
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
92 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1402 sqft
Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
River Oaks
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,305
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1604 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
32 Units Available
Springhill Community Civic Club
Country View Apartments
3990 Stephanie Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$750
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country View Apartments in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
50 Units Available
Hunters Hollow North
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,032
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Hunters Hollow South
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Springhill Community Civic Club
3645 Kipling Ave.
3645 Kipling Avenue, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$850
1669 sqft
3645 Kipling Ave. - Raleigh Home For Rent + Move-in Ready + Large Rooms + Must see - Cozy 4 bedrooms 1.5 bath home located in Raleigh is now available for rent. Tile flooring throughout most of the home.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Normandy Meadows East
5081 Whitehall
5081 Whitehall Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1403 sqft
Come see this great home - Beautiful home located off Whitestation. The backyard is fenced in and has mature trees. The appliances included are refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and new washer and dryer. Breakfast room has tv nook and wall shelving.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1622 Sorghum Mill Drive
1622 Sorghum Mill Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
2BR Cordova Townhouse - This 2BR, 1.5 bath townhouse, has a large fenced back yard and all appliances including WASHER/DRYER. Located just east of Germantown Pkwy and south of Old Dexter Road off of Beaver Trail.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Pidgeon Estates
4151 Hilldale
4151 Hilldale Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1599 sqft
Large 3br 1/5 in Hilldale Gardens - Great sleek, Mid-century home with lots of windows, beautiful hardwoods, smooth ceilings on quarter acre fenced yard.
Results within 10 miles of Bartlett
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
41 Units Available
University Area Neighborhood Association
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,208
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Crosstown
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$999
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1155 sqft
Housed in a historic building that has been re-imagined to fit within the Memphis neighborhood's vibrant reawakening, this mid-rise features tons of public areas and green spaces, retail tenants and top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
Rocky Point Road Corridor
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$938
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,043
1536 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
62 Units Available
Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,714
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1480 sqft
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
16 Units Available
Hickory Hill
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Central Gardens
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,308
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1137 sqft
Centrally located at the corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard, The Citizen revitalizes a historical Midtown property to be a positive impact and serve the thriving community around it.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
39 Units Available
Kirby Woods
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Germantown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
