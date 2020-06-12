/
3 bedroom apartments
215 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bartlett, TN
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wolfchase
12 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,588
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elmore Park
1 Unit Available
2739 North Star Drive
2739 North Star Drive, Bartlett, TN
Come see this beautiful large home - Enjoy the spacious four bedroom two full bathroom home. It has plenty of room for all your entertaining needs. Beautiful eliminate wood floors throughout the home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bartlett Woods
1 Unit Available
2405 Bartlett Blvd
2405 Bartlett Boulevard, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1758 sqft
UPDATED 3 bed, 2 bath home in Bartlett - UPDATED 3 bed, 2 bath home in Bartlett offers stainless steel stove and dishwasher, updated kitchen and baths, granite countertops, hardwood floors, separate dining room, separate laundry room, fenced back
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wolfchase Farms
1 Unit Available
5047 SAWYER LAKE DR
5047 Sawyer Lake Drive, Bartlett, TN
5 Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms Near Old Brownsville Rd and Germantown Pwy - 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms,Living room, Dining room and Breakfast Area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bartlett Estates
1 Unit Available
3491 Christy Lane
3491 Christy Lane, Bartlett, TN
Bartlett-Now Leasing Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Home - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
6583 Laurel Bluff Court East
6583 Laurel Bluff Court East, Bartlett, TN
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Marbry
1 Unit Available
2796 Mc Culley
2796 McCulley St, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1367 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath in a nice quiet neighborhood. Fenced in backyard with plenty of space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
Elmore Park
1 Unit Available
2780 Elmore Park (Bartlett)
2780 Elmore Park Road, Bartlett, TN
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Poet - Old Bartlett Park
1 Unit Available
5334 Blackwell Street
5334 Blackwell Road, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
968 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
Bartlett Estates
1 Unit Available
3302 Galvin Cv
3302 Galvin Cove, Bartlett, TN
A Newly Renovated Brand New Home!!! It comes with brand new carpets, laminated floors, new paint, washer and dryer hookup, central AC, spacious bedrooms and living areas, and off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
East Hampton
1 Unit Available
2952 North Star Road
2952 N Star Dr, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1876 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House that will sure to impress! Undergoing complete renovation and will soon feature new AC, new water heater and new roof! Kitchen and bathrooms are also updated with new cabinets, light fixture, new floor and walls and
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Sungate
1 Unit Available
6566 Sungate Circle
6566 Sungate Circle, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1398 sqft
This Home is Move In Ready! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home was recently remodeled and ready for immediate move in! This Home is Move In Ready! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home was recently remodeled and ready for immediate move in!
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Wolfchase
1 Unit Available
2990 Santa Valley Street
2990 Santa Valley Street, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1221 sqft
We do not advertise on Craiglist, Facbook, Marketplace, or on any social media sites. We will never ask you to wire money to us Do not provide your credit card information over the phone.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1246 sqft
It is often said that life has its rewards. The Summit offers the lifestyle you deserve in the center of it all.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Countrywood
36 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
The Stella
2165 E River Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$970
1284 sqft
The Stella is a beautiful apartment home community in Memphis, Tennessee. With our community's premier location in northeast Memphis, you will never be far from shopping, local eateries, and entertainment hotspots.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3616 Old Brownsville Rd.
3616 Old Brownsville Rd, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1247 sqft
Very Nice Newly Rehabbed Home off New Brownsville - This is a three bedroom two full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4084 Brittain Cove
4084 Brittain Cove, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1870 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Wolfchase
1 Unit Available
2704 Deer Glade Lane
2704 Deer Glade Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1478 sqft
This beautiful white brick 2-story home welcomes you home with an inviting front porch, nice landscaping, and off-street parking.
Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
5190 Wax Wing Ln
5190 Wax Wing Lane, Memphis, TN
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5190 Wax Wing Ln in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9569 DALY
9569 Daly Drive, Lakeland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic home in Lakeland in near Stonebridge golf course. Updated, bright and ready to move-in today. Lakeland school District. Close to the mall for shopping, excellent restaurants for dining and convenient to all parts of town.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9723 PINE POINT DR
9723 Pine Point Drive, Lakeland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
For more information, contact Clara Yerger at (901) 834-0099. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10076389 to view more pictures of this property. Sunroom overlooks Beautiful lake view. Move-In Condition.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5657 RENSSLAER
5657 Rensslaer Drive, Shelby County, TN
Rent Ready home with quality materials which features includes kitchen appliances, refrigerator, stove, & granite counter tops. Move In Ready!!!
