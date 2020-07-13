/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
157 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bartlett, TN
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Wolfchase
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
1 Unit Available
Daybreak
Quail Ridge
4200 Trenton Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1521 sqft
Units with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Modern community with tennis courts, a swimming pool, an indoor fitness center, and golf course views. Close to Bartlett Elementary School and the Walmart Supercenter.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rockyford
6540 Raner Creek Dr.
6540 Raner Creek Drive, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2698 sqft
6540 Raner Creek Dr. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4br/2.5ba or 3 bedroom with bonus Bartlett home waiting to be yours. Available August 1st. Fulled fenced in back yard! Pets welcome, fees apply.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
Wolfchase
Siegel Select - Bartlett
7380 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$949
217 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
747 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bartlett, TN 7380 Stage Rd Hwy 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Easthill
3927 Oak Acres Cove
3927 Oak Acres Cove, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2178 sqft
3927 Oak Acres Cove Available 07/31/20 Available August 5, 2020 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home With 2 Bonus Rooms In Bartlett - Coming Soon 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with 2 Bonus Rooms In Bartlett. This home is for Lease Only and is not being offered for Sale.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Wolfchase
2988 Christoval St
2988 Christoval Street, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1576 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room. This home is also filled with plenty of character! Don't miss out and give us a call today to schedule your showing! Pets welcome with a pet deposit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wolfchase
8488 Wolf Valley Lane
8488 Wolf Valley Lane, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Come see this Great home! - Don't miss out on this amazing home, the homeowners have completed many upgrades.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Wolfchase
3159 Lisa Marie Cove
3159 Lisa Marie Cove, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2400 sqft
Call today 901-857-0880!!! Plenty of room in this nice quiet Bartlett Cove with 3 Bedrooms and 2 ½ Baths. This Beautiful Home comes with Hardwood Floors in the Parlor, Great Room with Fireplace and Dining Room.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Elmore Park
2780 Elmore Park (Bartlett)
2780 Elmore Park Road, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1734 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
Poet - Old Bartlett Park
5334 Blackwell Street
5334 Blackwell Road, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
968 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
Wolfchase
2990 Santa Valley Street
2990 Santa Valley Street, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1221 sqft
We do not advertise on Craiglist, Facbook, Marketplace, or on any social media sites. We will never ask you to wire money to us Do not provide your credit card information over the phone.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Wolfchase
3438 Beretta Road
3438 Beretta Road, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,010
2415 sqft
Available for Rental Only- $2010- Security Deposit & $2010- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing - This newly built 1.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Countrywood
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Wolfchase
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Countrywood
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$751
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$963
1246 sqft
It is often said that life has its rewards. The Summit offers the lifestyle you deserve in the center of it all.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
The Stella
2165 E River Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1284 sqft
The Stella is a beautiful apartment home community in Memphis, Tennessee. With our community's premier location in northeast Memphis, you will never be far from shopping, local eateries, and entertainment hotspots.
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
7 Units Available
Highland Chateau
5246 Raleigh LaGrange Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Chateau in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
Gramercy Park Townhomes
2163 Nathaniel Cir W, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gramercy Park Townhomes in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
6346 Gillespie Road
6346 Gillespie Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$847
850 sqft
Our apartment homes consist of: - Beautiful vinyl or laminate in select apartment homes - New carpet in select apartment homes All apartment homes include: - Stove and Refrigerator - Washer and Dryer connects - Playground area for the
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5317 Albemarle
5317 Albemarle Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2156 sqft
Now Leasing a 3 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Home In Memphis - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
3767 Wyndance (Raleigh)
3767 Wyndance Circle, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
968 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
86 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1402 sqft
Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
Hunters Hollow North
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,022
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
